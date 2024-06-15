India vs Canada, Florida weather report: Will rain rob India of much-needed game time before T20WC Super 8 ties?
India face Canada in their final group game, in Florida on Saturday. Here is the weather report.
It will be a mere formality for India, when they take on Canada in their final T20 World Cup group stage fixture in Lauderhill, on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run and not fall to a shock defeat before the Super 8 stage.
The focus will once be on India's batting order, who have been inconsistent in this campaign. The playing XI has had four left-handed batters in the middle (Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel) and with four right-handed batters (Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya) in the batting order. It will be key for India to maintain their left-right combination against spin.
Kohli has been in poor batting form. He has registered scores of 1 (vs Ireland), 4 (vs Pakistan) and 0 (vs USA). He will be looking to bounce back to form.
On the other hand, Canada are out of Super 8 contention, and a rare win vs India will give them something to cheer about. Canada did create history, with a win against Ireland in this edition.
India vs Canada: Weather report
According to weather.com, there is expected to be heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the early hours of the day at the venue. The chance for rainfall during the match is 50 percent, but it is predicted to reduce after noon.
There is a chance for the match to get washed out, and if it does, India will still finish on top of Group A. Meanwhile, Canada will climb to third spot ahead of Pakistan.
Speaking ahead of the match, India fielding coach T Dilip said, "Regarding this stadium, we played earlier so we are slightly aware of the conditions, what we get. Yes, the weather is challenging here, you don't know about when the rain comes and all, but we have been prepared for all these things. So, we are focusing on what we can control and at this point of the time, we can't control the weather conditions. So, we are trying to prepare ourselves in the best possible way but we want a game to happen."
