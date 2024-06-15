'Jadeja, Kohli, Rohit are good, but...': India coach gives sizzling take on team’s ‘best fielder’ in T20 World Cup

Having already qualified for the Super 8s, India face Canada in their final T20 World Cup group stage fixture, in Lauderhill on Saturday. Team India's bowling attack has performed admirably, winning matches single-handed with the batting department underperforming. A Team India coach named the side's best fielder.

After a good start to the tournament, Rohit Sharma hasn't found any momentum. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been disastrous as an opener. But despite their undoings, India have been good in fielding, a stark contrast to strategy in earlier tournaments.

Speaking ahead of the Canada match, India fielding coach T Dilip picked his side's best fielder and a special reply. "That's a tough question and a very tough answer to give. Ideally as an unit we have been really well. But if I really need to go into the specifics what's heartening to see is that the bowlers doing really well," he said.

"Yes, Jadeja is good, Kohli is good, Rohit is good, but what is heartening to see is the bowlers doing well. It is adding up as a group. You will see bowlers at the hotspots, that gives Rohit Sharma versatility in placing good fielders in good positions all the time," he further added.

India will aim to finalise their permutations and combinations in this match, and form their template for the Super 8s. Kohli has only managed 1 (vs Ireland), 4 (vs Pakistan) and 0 (vs USA) and will look to bounce back to form on Saturday. Otherwise, Rahul Dravid will have a tough decision to make and we could see Kohli get demoted to No. 3 and Yashasvi Jaiswal get his chance in the opening slot.

Speaking ahead of the game, Canada's Aaron Johnson said, "As I say it's a ball. The ball is very round the moment you walk on the field, anyone can win. Yes, you have to have respect for these guys. They have been doing it for years. And going up, hopefully we get to play against Kohli, Rohit, all of these guys, the list goes on and on. And you have to respect them, but at the end of the day, you have to know that you're a professional cricketer also. And if they did it, you can do it also. So, it's about respecting them, but also respecting yourself."