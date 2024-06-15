Kuldeep Yadav to get a game? Will Virat Kohli continue as opener? India likely XI vs Canada at T20 World Cup
Team India will face Canada in its final match of the T20 World Cup group stage on Saturday.
As India prepare to face Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, concerns are mounting over star batter Virat Kohli's recent string of low scores. Despite India securing their place in the Super Eight stage with three consecutive wins, Kohli's form remains a worry. After a stellar IPL season with over 700 runs at a strike rate above 150, expectations were high for Kohli in this tournament, which could be his last chance to win the coveted title.
However, he has managed only five runs in three matches, including a golden duck against the USA, averaging just 1.66.
The match against Canada, while inconsequential for India's advancement, carries significant weight for Kohli, who must be eager to break his run of poor form. The pitch at the Broward County Stadium in Florida may offer him a better chance than the challenging tracks in New York, where uneven bounce and a slow outfield dominated discussions.
Despite Kohli's struggles, India's batting lineup has been bolstered by solid performances from Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. Pant's scores of 36 and 42 against Ireland and Pakistan, respectively, have been crucial, while Yadav's timely fifty against the USA was vital.
Shivam Dube's performance has been underwhelming, but his 31 off 35 balls against the co-hosts might secure him another game.
India's bowling unit has thrived, with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh delivering consistent performances. Pandya and Arshdeep, in particular, have bounced back from a challenging IPL season. The team management will be looking for contributions from Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been economical but less effective in taking wickets.
To prepare for the spin-friendly conditions expected in the Caribbean, India might consider rotating their bowlers, possibly bringing in Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Jadeja or Axar Patel.
Canada, though inexperienced, showed determination in their 12-run win over Ireland. Opener Aaron Johnson could pose a challenge, but overcoming the formidable Indian side may be a tall order.
India likely XI vs Canada
Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli
Middle-order: Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
