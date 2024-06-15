'Everyone is against Pakistan. There's commotion everywhere': Kaif blames Babar, Rizwan, Amir for T20 World Cup exit

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticised Pakistan for playing poor cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Babar Azam-led side were knocked out of the tournament after USA vs Ireland Group A match got washed out without a ball being bowled in Lauderhill. The twin losses to USA and India proved to be costly for Pakistan. Although they came back strongly to beat Canada in their third fixture but they no longer had their fate in their own hands. The only way they could have advanced to the Super 8 stage was if USA didn't get any points in their last match against Ireland and they beat the same opponents by a good margin on Sunday. Mohammad Amir of Pakistan celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan(Getty Images via AFP)

But it wasn't to be. Pakistan's hopes of advancing to the second round ended even before their last group-leg fixture. The USA ended the group league campaign with five points from four games, and Pakistan, even if they win their last match against Ireland, can reach four points.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Pakistan went down to India in New York on Sunday in a close game, failing to chase a target of 120. Before that, in their opening game in Dallas, they suffered a shock Super Over loss to USA.

Kaif said even Pakistan's fans and former cricketers did not support them. "The fans' prayers are not with them. There is a commotion there. Who is supporting them? Everyone is standing against them, whether you talk about their former players, I am watching everything, no one is supporting them, although they have played extremely badly," he said on Star Sports.

Kaif criticised Mohammad Amir for giving away too many extras in the Super Over of the match against USA. "In the first match, Mohammad Amir was bowling wides in the Super Over. It was extremely poor bowling. You lost that match because of bowling. In the next match, they couldn't chase 119. They batted badly and dropped catches. I understand they have defeated Canada but they didn't do anything there for which you should praise them," Kaif observed.

The former India batter called out Pakistan captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan for not finishing the match against India despite getting their eyes in.

"Babar Azam was set (against India) and could have won the match. Mohammad Rizwan was also set. They lost the match because of batting where both betters were set. They disintegrate under pressure. They drop catches and are unable to bat under pressure," he elaborated.