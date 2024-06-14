USA vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Washout likely in stormy Lauderhill

USA vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs IRE: Co-hosts USA have stunned one and all, including their own countrymen, with some of the performances that they have put in. The biggest of these, of course, is their Super Over victory over Pakistan, which has kept them second in the Group A table and in the driver's seat for a spot in the Super 8. Facing them today are a deflated Ireland who have lost both games that they have played this far and sit rock bottom of the Group. However, most of the eyes will be on the sky in Lauderhill with the stormy weather in Florida making it likely that every match scheduled to be held at the venue, not just this one, could be washed out. ...Read More

A win today could guarantee a spot in the Super 8 for the USA and bring the curtains down on Pakistan's campaign. The co-hosts suffered their first defeat of the tournament in their previous match against 2007 champions India, who are top of Group A and through to the next round. The Americans impressed in that match as well but India were seen home by Suryakumar Yadav after a wobbly start to the chase. Yadav’s 50 runs came off 49 balls and included two boundaries and two sixes. He put on 72 runs off 65 balls in an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand with Shivam Dube, who scored 31 not out as India finished with 111-3 in 18.2 overs in reply to 110-8 by the United States.

A major turning point in the match was the umpire awarding five penalty runs to India due to USA taking too long to set fields even after a couple of warnings. Head coach Stuart Law said that they were a young team with much to learn. "I think that we're only a fledgling team. There's plenty to learn. There's not just the cricket aspect of the game of cricket, but there's also the other intricacies that need to be embedded. It's a rule that's only just come in. A lot of our players wouldn't have heard about it before we played in the Bangladesh series or the Canada series earlier this year. So, look, it's something that we need to address, we'll sit down and talk about, but we can improve it," said Law.