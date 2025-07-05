IND vs ENG Live Updates: Shubman Gill and co to battle weather challenge in quest to level series

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: The thrilling second Test match moves to the fourth day with the Indian team in the commanding position at the moment with a 244-run lead. The visitors have done a brilliant job so far in this match with the bat, and the bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, complemented them well in the first innings with the ball. The onus is back on the batters to set up a big target for England, which should be no less than 450, considering how England chased down a 350-run total in the first Test....Read More

KL Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7*) remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2 as India ended the day in a strong position, though looming rain clouds and a light drizzle cast uncertainty over the weekend's proceedings. With the match finely balanced, weather interruptions could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this gripping contest.

Rahul looked in good touch at stumps and played some fluent shots on both front foot and backfoot, while Nair will be under immense pressure to play a big knock after three flop outings in the series. Under the floodlights, India's openers accelerated at an impressive rate, nearing seven runs an over. Their fifty-run partnership materialised swiftly before Josh Tongue intervened, trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal leg-before-wicket. The left-handed opener scored 28 runs off 22 balls, which revealed the intentions of the Indian team with the bat in the second innings. The English bowling has been pretty ordinary so far in this match and in-form batters like Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant need to play with a positive intent to make sure they post a big total but at the same time give their bowlers enough time to all out England in the fourth innings on the flat track.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion at Edgbaston, producing a career-defining six-wicket haul (6/70) that put India in a commanding position in the second Test. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Siraj led the attack brilliantly, setting the tone early on Day 3 with a fiery spell that saw him remove Joe Root and Ben Stokes off back-to-back deliveries. His double strike, following Zak Crawley's dismissal late on Day 2, had England tottering at 84/5.

Though Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) stitched together a stunning 303-run stand to revive England's hopes, Siraj held his nerve. He returned with the second new ball to clean up the tail, dismissing Carse, Tongue, and Bashir in a clinical finish that capped a memorable effort under pressure.