India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live on TV and Online
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live on TV and Online

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on SonyLiv, match timings, venue for India vs England 2nd Test Match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming(Action Images via Reuters)

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: What happened in Nottingham was sheer bad luck. India were on the driving seat but the weather marred their chance of win. And before they could take on England in the 2nd Test, the visitors dealt with a blow as Shardul Thakur got ruled out with a hamstring injury. England too are in a similar situation in fact a little worse. Their star pacer, Stuart Broad, is out of the remainder of the series with injury, and there are doubts regarding James Anderson's fitness as well. Amid these hiccups, both teams are set to lock horns and would fight to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Also read: Stuart Broad reveals how he suffered calf injury, says 'gutted' to miss India Test series

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 2nd Test:

Where will the 2nd Test between India and England take place?

The 2nd Test between India and England will take place at Lord's, London.

At what time does the 2nd Test between India and England begin?

The 2nd Test between India and England will begin at 03:30 PM IST on Thursday (August 12th). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and England?

The 2nd Test between India and England will be aired live on SONY SIX channels.

How to watch 2nd Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 2 Test between India and England will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 2nd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

