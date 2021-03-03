IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
Indian bowler Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Jofra Archer on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Indian bowler Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Jofra Archer on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani

  • India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:36 PM IST

The fourth Test between India and England starts in Ahmedabad from Thursday and all eyes will once again be on the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. The pitch for the fourth and final Test is expected to help the tweakers yet again and local lad Axar will be hoping to bring the curtains down on a memorable debut series with yet another stellar performance.

Axar, who missed the first Test due to an injury, made an immediate impact when he made his debut in the second Test in Chennai. With India a match down in the series after the opener, Axar was expected to aid Ashwin as the hosts tried to turn the tables on Joe Root and his men.

ALSO READ - 'Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8': Inzamam wants ICC to take action against Ahmedabad pitch

The left-arm spinner warmed-up to the task by picking 2 wickets in the first innings as Ashwin took the lead role in dismantling England's batting. But the Gujarat spinner was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings as he picked up his maiden fifer to set up India's victory.

He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.

ALSO READ - India predicted XI 4th Test against England: Jasprit Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad

As he gets ready to turn up for the third Test match of his career, the left-arm spinner is on the cusp of making several firsts. After his fifer in the second innings of the third Test, Axar became only the third bowler since Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (in 1925) and England's Tom Richardson (1983) to pick up three consecutive five-wicket hauls from their debut Tests.

Bowlers with most 5-wicket hauls in consecutive innings since debut Test
Bowlers with most 5-wicket hauls in consecutive innings since debut Test

If he picks up a fifer in England's first innings of the fourth Test then he will become the first bowler to pick five-wicket haul in 4 consecutive innings since Test debut.

Not just that, Axar is also in line to become the most successful bowler in Test history after playing 3 Test matches. With 18 wickets from his first 2 Tests, Axar needs to pick 14 wickets or more in the final Test to go past former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani, who had picked 31 wickets in his first three matches.

Most wickets after 2 Test matches
Most wickets after 2 Test matches

Hirwani made a dream start to his Test career but faded away very quickly. Axar though would hope that he could have a long stint in the whites for Team India. The left-arm spinner has already played in limited overs cricket for the team, but a chance injury to Ravindra Jadeja presented him the opportunity to showcase his skills with the red ball.

Jadeja's return to fitness could mean Axar might find it difficult to break into the playing XI, owing to the former's superior ability with the bat. But he has a chance to make a strong case for him being retained in the Test squad with yet another match winning performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england axar patel motera stadium
Close
Glenn Maxwell with the seat broken by his shot(Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell with the seat broken by his shot(Twitter)
cricket

Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to go for auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Maxwell's shot was so hard that it drilled a hole into one of the plastic seats at the empty Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dale Steyn (L) celebrates while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL(AFP)
Dale Steyn (L) celebrates while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL(AFP)
cricket

'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Dale Steyn tweeted an apology for his remark on the IPL and said the Indian Premier League has been ‘amazing’ in his shaping his own career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev getting first dose of Covid-19 vaccine(ANI / Twitter)
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev getting first dose of Covid-19 vaccine(ANI / Twitter)
cricket

Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Kapil, 62, took the vaccine at the Fortis Hospital Heart Institute under the supervision of his cardiologist Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Jofra Archer on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Indian bowler Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Jofra Archer on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul: File photo(PTI)
KL Rahul: File photo(PTI)
cricket

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and opener Martin Guptill made significant gains in the ranking list
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane and Dale Steyn. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane and Dale Steyn. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav bowls under the supervision of bowling coach Bharat Arun. (Getty Images)
Kuldeep Yadav bowls under the supervision of bowling coach Bharat Arun. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner(AFP)
Australia's David Warner(AFP)
cricket

'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Keeping WTC final in mind, Australia opening batsman David Warner is also hopeful of England defeating India in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad, but he added that he would not be barracking for the visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli feels India's good performances are a result of their efforts and not due to the nature of pitches. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli feels India's good performances are a result of their efforts and not due to the nature of pitches. (Getty Images)
cricket

No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Jasprit Bumrah will not play the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
India's Jasprit Bumrah will not play the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand are one win away from sealing the series. (BlackCaps/Twitter)
New Zealand are one win away from sealing the series. (BlackCaps/Twitter)
cricket

New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington full scorecard

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the third T20I. (Getty Images)
Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the third T20I. (Getty Images)
cricket

Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian cricketers had an unforgettable IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
Australian cricketers had an unforgettable IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar and Geoffrey Boycott in the 1990s.
Sanjay Manjrekar and Geoffrey Boycott in the 1990s.
cricket

'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:06 AM IST
  • Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP