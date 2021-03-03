Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
The fourth Test between India and England starts in Ahmedabad from Thursday and all eyes will once again be on the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. The pitch for the fourth and final Test is expected to help the tweakers yet again and local lad Axar will be hoping to bring the curtains down on a memorable debut series with yet another stellar performance.
Axar, who missed the first Test due to an injury, made an immediate impact when he made his debut in the second Test in Chennai. With India a match down in the series after the opener, Axar was expected to aid Ashwin as the hosts tried to turn the tables on Joe Root and his men.
ALSO READ - 'Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8': Inzamam wants ICC to take action against Ahmedabad pitch
The left-arm spinner warmed-up to the task by picking 2 wickets in the first innings as Ashwin took the lead role in dismantling England's batting. But the Gujarat spinner was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings as he picked up his maiden fifer to set up India's victory.
He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
ALSO READ - India predicted XI 4th Test against England: Jasprit Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad
As he gets ready to turn up for the third Test match of his career, the left-arm spinner is on the cusp of making several firsts. After his fifer in the second innings of the third Test, Axar became only the third bowler since Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (in 1925) and England's Tom Richardson (1983) to pick up three consecutive five-wicket hauls from their debut Tests.
If he picks up a fifer in England's first innings of the fourth Test then he will become the first bowler to pick five-wicket haul in 4 consecutive innings since Test debut.
Not just that, Axar is also in line to become the most successful bowler in Test history after playing 3 Test matches. With 18 wickets from his first 2 Tests, Axar needs to pick 14 wickets or more in the final Test to go past former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani, who had picked 31 wickets in his first three matches.
Hirwani made a dream start to his Test career but faded away very quickly. Axar though would hope that he could have a long stint in the whites for Team India. The left-arm spinner has already played in limited overs cricket for the team, but a chance injury to Ravindra Jadeja presented him the opportunity to showcase his skills with the red ball.
Jadeja's return to fitness could mean Axar might find it difficult to break into the playing XI, owing to the former's superior ability with the bat. But he has a chance to make a strong case for him being retained in the Test squad with yet another match winning performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to go for auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment
- While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission
- Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington full scorecard
- Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox