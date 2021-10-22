India vs England cancelled fifth Test in Manchester rescheduled to July 2022 in Edgbaston

The India vs England fifth Test match in Manchester which was postponed indefinitely will now take place in July 2022, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday. The fifth Test match was cancelled barely a few hours before its scheduled start due to Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp.

“The fifth match between England Men and India Men has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022,” said ECB.

The fifth match of our Men's LV= Insurance Test Series against India has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2021

The match, which was due to take place last month at Old Trafford in Manchester, was called off when India were unable to field a team due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid-19 cases inside the camp.

The match will now be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham instead of Manchester, the original venue.

“With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” ECB added.

Old Trafford can no longer host the match because it clashes with already-planned events at the venue.

The rescheduling of the test means the white-ball program of matches between the teams, scheduled to start in early July, will be pushed back to later in the month.

The T20I series will begin on 7 July at Ageas Bowl with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the 2nd and 3rd games of the series respectively on 9 and 10 July.

The ODI series starts on 12 July at the Kia Oval. Lord’s will host the 2nd game of the series on 14 July and the series will wrap up at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 17 July.

“I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale.

“The BCCI recognizes and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members. In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution," said BCCI secretary Jai Shah.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far," said Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“We recognize that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white-ball series," Harrison added.

"We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year.”

