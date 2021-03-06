'It is a question of ego that a small kid played a reverse sweep against such a big bowler': Harbhajan lauds Pant
- In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town on Friday as he smashed a century against England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India needed Pant to fire as they were in a precarious position at 80/4 with top four batsmen in the pavilion. But Pant ensured that India take the lead in the first innings as he hit an important 101 to take the hosts past England's total.
However, there was one shot Pant played that has got the cricket world talking. In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
Everyone was in awe of the shot that he played against one of the greats of Test cricket in Anderson. India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Pant for the shot and said that "you need guts to play a shot like that."
"Credit to him. You need guts to play a shot like that. This shot will remain in Jimmy Anderson's mind for a long time. When he retires and thinks about the best shots that have been played against him, this shot will cause him pain because it is a question of ego that a small kid played a reverse sweep against such a big bowler," Harbhajan Singh said during a discussion on Star Sports.
"When he achieved the 206-run target, he got back to his real form which all of us liked. Jimmy Anderson would also be thinking if he is the same Rishabh Pant who was defending when he was bowling to him with the old ball and attacking him when he has the new ball."
Harbhajan also said that Pant has become a totally different player since the tour of Australia.
"Rishabh Pant's innings was absolutely phenomenal. Since the time he has come back from Australia, the runs he has scored there, he is a totally different player. He is taking the responsibility on his shoulder and got a great understanding of his game and is playing according to the demands of the situation," said Singh.
"His natural game is that of a stroke-player who can demolish any bowler but he showed today that if it is not required, you also need to know how to defend. He generally plays the big shots against the spinners but he gave himself the time to settle as the team needed him to play cautiously and build a partnership."
Harbhajan says Pant's reverse-sweep will remain in Anderson's mind for long time
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
- Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
- The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
