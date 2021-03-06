110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag and Tendulkar go berserk as they make a mockery of Bangladesh Legends' target
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
It rained sixes and fours as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar rolled the clock backwards to guide India Legends to a resounding 10-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series T20.
Sehwag and Sachin made a mockery of the 110-run target set by the Bangladesh Legends as India Legends reached home in 10.1 overs with all 10 wickets intact in Raipur.
Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
India Legends captain, Tendulkar too joined in the action in the next over by hitting two fours off medium pacer Mohammad Shariff.
Sehwag was ruthless in his approach and did not spare even the good balls of Bangladesh bowlers. The Delhi batsman completed his half-century in a typical Sehwag way with a six off seamer Alamgir Kabir.
It was a matter of time that India finished the game after Sehwag completed his milestone. He eventually saw the team through with a shot over the ropes off medium-pacer Khaled Mashud.
Earlier, Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss under lights. But they couldn't live up to their own expectations of batting well on a slow wicket and were folded out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Opener Nazimuddin was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 49 off 33 balls including eight fours and a six followed by Javed Omar (12) and Rajin Saleh (12). The rest of the Bangladesh batsmen fell for single-digit scores.
For India, seamer Vinay Kumar, left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, and Yuvraj Singh took two wickets each. Bangladesh were off to a decent start with both openers Nazimuddin and Omar stitching a 59-run stand for the first wicket. However, once Ojha got the first blood by getting Omar out in the eight over, rest nine wickets fell for 50 runs.
On a slow wicket, the Indian spinners did well to keep the runs in check which resulted in Bangladesh batsmen throwing wickets one after another and eventually ended up making 109.
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter
- Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts
- The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant, pauses and then purrs for a glorious century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowds allowed for double-header in New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant reveals thought behind playing reverse sweep against Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He will be an all-time great in all formats': Ganguly's prediction for Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Action in images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox