IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?
Virat Kohli has hit consecutive fifties in the previous two T20I matches. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli has hit consecutive fifties in the previous two T20I matches. (BCCI)
cricket

Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?

  • The India captain tops the charts in every important aspect, but when it comes to building an innings in a chase, there's no one to match him.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:04 PM IST

Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?

In a fickle format where 4-5 balls can change the entire course of a match and a number of top-rung contenders like Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Martin Guptill or Aaron Finch in the fray, that may seem like a tough question to answer.

Yet, a stack of numbers shows that Kohli is a T20 monster, and, if that's possible, his skills in this format are underappreciated.

Take any major criteria and Kohli sits at the top of the chart: Most runs in T20Is (3078 in 88 matches), only batsman with more than 1000 T20I runs to average above 50 (52.16), most fifties (27) and most boundaries (278). What these numbers don’t say is how Kohli achieved it by defying the norms of success in this format - he doesn’t open the batting like Sharma, Warner or Guptill, plays more conventional shots and hardly takes the aerial route like Chris Gayle, Finch or Eoin Morgan.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli had to go down to No. 4 which is not ideal': Aakash Chopra

Kohli subscribes to a classical batting approach that ensures maximum runs at minimum risk, a methodology at odds with the usual T20 mantra of aggression, muscle and power-hitting. It’s why T20 has been less accommodating of some of the finest Test batsmen. There are exceptions like Kane Williamson or Babar Azam but no major Test batsman has slipped into this format as comfortably as Kohli. And he does it by preserving his wicket, rotating the strike and picking the gaps - just the way you would want to bat in Tests.

That was yet again on display in the way Kohli built his innings on Tuesday--scoring 28 off his first 29 balls before scoring 49 in the next 17. Only Yuvraj Singh has scored more (58 off 16 against England in 2007) in the last five overs of a T20I for India, that too because of his six sixes off one Stuart Broad over.

Also Read | 'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

We are so used to watching Kohli make batting look ridiculously easy that back-to-back ducks at the start of this T20I series sparked unfair chatter over his form. But no one is as hard on Kohli as Kohli himself. So he spoke to AB de Villiers who advised him to “watch the ball”. “That’s exactly what I did,” said Kohli after his unbeaten 73 in the previous match. What else? “I had to shift the focus back to the basics of the game.” Basics of the game translate to being patient, trusting one’s instincts and finding the right stroke for every delivery. Time-consuming on the onset, these basics help Test greats like Kohli make the seamless transition between facing pace or spin, on quick or slow pitches, in big or small grounds, converting them into the run machines T20 cricket craves.

Let's go back to Tuesday’s match. Watch Hardik Pandya, one of the most hyped T20 batsmen, struggle against Jofra Archer’s slowers in the 19th over. Now rewind to the 17th over and watch Kohli move across the line, head still, slapping Chris Jordan’s slower wide delivery between deep midwicket and wide long-on to bring up his fifty. A similar but quicker delivery from Mark Wood the next over was expertly dispatched wide of a scampering deep third-man. The ball before that, Kohli just hit Wood through the line for a straight six with a high-elbowed finish. It tells you a story when Wood, who till his third over had taken three wickets for just 14 runs, leaks 16 in just three deliveries. This is what Kohli does once he stays at the crease long enough--he makes the bowlers pay and finishes big. And he almost always stays till the last ball. Among contemporary batsmen, only Shoaib Malik has more unbeaten innings (31) than Kohli (23) but the Pakistani has played far more matches (116) compared to Kohli (88).

But it is really in the chasing game that Kohli has proven to be an all-time best. Of all the batsmen to have featured in at least 20 wins batting second, Kohli tops the average with a stupendous 108.3 in 31 victories. Next best is MS Dhoni, averaging 72.5 in 29 wins, followed by Jos Buttler (71.85 in 21 wins). Acing 164 on Sunday’s 2nd T20 was easier, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s coordinated assault. But chasing 160 in the 2016 World Twenty20 game against Australia at Mohali was far more difficult after India lost Shikhar Dhawan, Sharma and Suresh Raina and the asking rate touched nine for the last 12 overs. Twenty off 20 balls at one point, Kohli pressed the Australians with his running between the wickets before unleashing cover drives that quickly hacked down the equation. Kohli finished unbeaten on 82 off 51, India won with five balls to spare. He did it again in 2017, scoring 82 chasing 170 in Colombo; and then again in 2019, chasing down West Indies’ 207 with a reassuring 94. The list is pretty long. If it’s a tricky chase, trust Kohli to have a whole-hearted go at it.

Kohli’s scoring prowess is in full display in the IPL as well - highest all-time scorer (5878 runs in 192 matches), highest scorer in a season (973 runs in 2016) and five centuries (second only to Gayle’s six hundreds) tell you why Kohli is such a game-changer in this format (though, it must be said, not enough to change the fortunes of his chronically underperforming team RCB). And he has kept himself in business by adapting; lifting his IPL strike rate from 105 in 2008 to 152 in 2016 was one such crucial adjustment. It improved his international returns as well. Barring 2018, Kohli’s T20I strike rate hasn’t dipped below 140 since 2016. Through the years, Kohli has looked and acted the part of the Test-style anchor who not only chases down stiff totals but also ensures respectable first-innings finishes after batting meltdowns. That he does that without ever looking slow makes Kohli such a giant of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Getty Images)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Getty Images)
cricket

Put those two in this team and they just makes it so good: Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: Vaughan's comments come after India made one change to their Playing XI for the third T20I against England on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women beat India Women by 5 wickets(Twitter)
South Africa women beat India Women by 5 wickets(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 5th ODI: South Africa women win by 5 wickets, seal series 4-1

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:26 PM IST
South Africa overhauled the 189-run target with 10 balls to spare with Mignon du Preez (57) and Anneke Bosch (58) scoring half-centuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli has hit consecutive fifties in the previous two T20I matches. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli has hit consecutive fifties in the previous two T20I matches. (BCCI)
cricket

Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • The India captain tops the charts in every important aspect, but when it comes to building an innings in a chase, there's no one to match him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
cricket

'He knows how to bowl on slow tracks': Parthiv explains how MI filled gaps

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Chawla who last played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, will don the MI jersey for the first time in his career in IPL 2021. The experienced leg-spinner who was played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, was bought by MI for a hefty INR 2.4 crores in the auctions earlier this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England pacer Mark Wood picked up three wickets in the 3rd T20I against India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday(BCCI)
England pacer Mark Wood picked up three wickets in the 3rd T20I against India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday(BCCI)
cricket

Laxman credits England pacers for dominating win over India in 3rd T20I

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:46 PM IST
India vs England: While Buttler's knock was outstanding, the victory was made possible by the disciplined bowling of the England fast bowling duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who gave nothing to the Indian batsmen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty during the 3rd T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty during the 3rd T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
cricket

'Virat Kohli had to go down to No. 4 which is not ideal': Aakash Chopra

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Batting at No. 4, captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 77 of 49 deliveries that helped India post 156 for 6 in their quota of 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar(Twitter)
Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar(Twitter)
cricket

WI Legends to face India in semis of Road Safety World Series T20

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Chasing 187 on Tuesday night, half centuries from Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine saw West Indies through to the knockout stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L), Jos Buttler (R)(HT Collage)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L), Jos Buttler (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

ICC Men’s T20I player rankings: Kohli jumps to 5th place, Buttler in Top 20

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Kohli gained a massive 47 rating points after unbeaten knocks of 73 and 77 in the second and third matches respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
Indian captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England: In a must-win game, India aim to negate the toss factor

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav
Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav
cricket

'It'll surely hurt me if I were in Suryakumar's place': Gambhir slams selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir said the Indian team management’s decision to drop him for the 3rd T20I against England without even getting a chance to bat on debut would’ve hurt him had he been in Suryakumar Yadav’s place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
cricket

'Was confident to take him on': Buttler on Eng's plan to reverse-sweep Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
cricket

'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is area where he wishes to improve in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa Women in action against India Women in Lucknow(Twitter)
South Africa Women in action against India Women in Lucknow(Twitter)
cricket

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI highlights: South Africa take series 4-1 after five-wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI score: SA W fifth beat IND W by five wickets in the fifth ODI in Lucknow to seal the series 4-1.
READ FULL STORY
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with KL Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
cricket

'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Starting in an unconvincing manner, Virat Kohli switched gears with panache, scoring the last 50 of his 77* runs off just 18 balls. Although Kohli was pleased with his performance, the skipper felt it would have felt even sweeter had it come in a winning cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP