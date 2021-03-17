‘Why are you batting at No. 4?’: Aakash Chopra questions change in Virat Kohli’s batting position in 3rd T20I
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Virat Kohli for his fighting 77 not out against England in the third T20 on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out that the Indian skipper should continue to bat at No 3.
On Tuesday, Kohli dropped himself to No. 4 as Rohit Sharma returned into the playing XI. Ishan Kishan, who played a blistering 56-run knock on his T20I debut while opening the innings on Sunday, was sent to bat at No 3. At the same time, the team management backed KL Rahul to open the innings despite his poor form.
ALSO READ | 'It'll surely hurt me if I were in Suryakumar's place': Gautam Gambhir slams Team India's selection in 3rd T20I
This new combination didn’t produce positive results. The trio of Rahul, Rohit and Ishan surrendered against the extra pace of England while Kohli was left awith a lot to do.
“That was a masterclass and that’s what you expect from Virat Kohli. He knows how to pace the innings. I think the first 20-25 odd balls, he had scored 20 odd runs, less than a run-a-ball because wickets were falling at the other end. That was the need of the hour,” Aakash Chopra told Star Sports.
“But when he wants to up the ante, he can, because he has got all the shots in the book. He was at his dominating best. And you know what is good with Virat Kohli is that if he gets one big score, he will follow it up with another, he will get another if he gets another opportunity.
“But there is one issue, if you are the captain and you’re in that kind of form, the best position for you is that No. 3. Why are you batting at No. 4? Of course, that problem is their own making. You have got Ishan Kishan right at the top opening in one game and No. 3 in the next game, Virat Kohli had to go down to No. 4 which is not ideal,” he added.
ALSO READ | 'Was confident to take him on': Buttler on Eng's plan to reverse-sweep Chahal
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 77 of 49 deliveries that helped India post 156 for 6 in their quota of 20 overs. In reply, Jos Buttler (83*) carried the bat and guided England to an 8-wicket win. The visitors now lead the 5-match series 2-1 with two games left. The 4th match is scheduled to be played on Thursday in Ahmedabad.
