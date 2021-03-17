'Was confident to take him on': Jos Buttler on England's plan to reverse-sweep Yuzvendra Chahal
- India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
If it was Jason Roy in the first two T20Is, it was Jos Buttler in the third. The England top-order have their made their intentions clear against India’s premier limited-overs spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The moment they see Chahal introduced into the attack, they press the accelerator.
Buttler charged down the track to greet Chahal with a huge six over long on in the first ball of his spell during the third T20I against England. The leg-spinner did comeback to get the wicket of Jason Roy in this third ball but there was no stopping Buttler. The England keeper hit another six before Chahal ended his first over.
Also Read | 'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination
"I felt it was a great opportunity to try and attack him (Chahal), ball swung a little bit for seamers so I thought the best time to attack spin would be in the powerplay, and probably the fact that he had success against me he might not expect me to attack him," said Buttler in a virtual press conference after England's 8-wicket win.
"I felt the right thing to and I was confident to take him on. I took a couple of risks that came off and it set me up on my way," he added.
The England batsman admitted that reverse sweeping Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
"Yes, I think so. (On him reverse sweeping Chahal) in certain times. He is a fantastic bowler, he has a lot of success in T20 cricket. I think we naturally have in our side the guys who are good exponents of a reverse sweep," said Buttler.
Also Read | 'His T20 stats in last 2-3 yrs better than anyone': Kohli on 'champion player'
"So naturally we are gonna play that shot and it has become a big positive in T20 cricket. You got that in your armory. So it is about guys backing their options and going for that and trying to put pressure back on the bowlers," he added.
India skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove to be enough as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.
With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue.
(With ANI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Was confident to take him on': Buttler on Eng's plan to reverse-sweep Chahal
- India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin
- Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is area where he wishes to improve in the future.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND W vs SA W 5th ODI live score: India eight down, Mithali in the 70s
- India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination
- Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with KL Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Legends celebrate 9th anniversary of Sachin's 100 international centuries
- Sachin Tendulkar had become the first cricketer and till date the only one to register a 100 international centuries on March 16, 2012 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul is our best batsman in T20s, three cheap dismissals don't change that'
- KL Rahul has not looked in any sort of rhythm whatsoever in the three T20Is against England so far but India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ‘anybody can have a lean phase’ and a few cheap dismissals don’t change the fact Rahul is India’s ‘best’ in T20s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK on Dhoni's fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli takes Twitter by storm
- Dinesh Karthik's unique praise for India captain Virat Kohli took Twitter by storm. Here is how Twitter reacted to Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Kohli for his brilliant 77-run knock against England in 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His T20 stats in last 2-3 yrs better than anyone': Kohli on 'champion player'
- Although KL Rahul was clean bowled by Mark Wood for a four-ball duck in the 3rd T20I against England, India captain Virat Kohli feels the opener is a 'champion player' and it is just a matter of time before the batsman finds his groove back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Wood rattles India before Buttler seals England win
- India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli's second half-century in a row is once again not enough as the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the series with two games left.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 3rd T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant run out after terrible mix up with Virat Kohli: WATCH
- India vs England: Explosive India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was run out for 25 after confusion over a run with his captain Virat Kohli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter comes down hard on Team India after KL Rahul's second straight duck
- India vs England: Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Rahul's latest score of zero.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul joins likes of Pathan, Rayudu in recording consecutive T20I ducks
- India vs England: KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox