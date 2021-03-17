IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Was confident to take him on': Jos Buttler on England's plan to reverse-sweep Yuzvendra Chahal
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
cricket

'Was confident to take him on': Jos Buttler on England's plan to reverse-sweep Yuzvendra Chahal

  • India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 AM IST

If it was Jason Roy in the first two T20Is, it was Jos Buttler in the third. The England top-order have their made their intentions clear against India’s premier limited-overs spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The moment they see Chahal introduced into the attack, they press the accelerator.

Buttler charged down the track to greet Chahal with a huge six over long on in the first ball of his spell during the third T20I against England. The leg-spinner did comeback to get the wicket of Jason Roy in this third ball but there was no stopping Buttler. The England keeper hit another six before Chahal ended his first over.

Also Read | 'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

"I felt it was a great opportunity to try and attack him (Chahal), ball swung a little bit for seamers so I thought the best time to attack spin would be in the powerplay, and probably the fact that he had success against me he might not expect me to attack him," said Buttler in a virtual press conference after England's 8-wicket win.

"I felt the right thing to and I was confident to take him on. I took a couple of risks that came off and it set me up on my way," he added.

The England batsman admitted that reverse sweeping Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.

"Yes, I think so. (On him reverse sweeping Chahal) in certain times. He is a fantastic bowler, he has a lot of success in T20 cricket. I think we naturally have in our side the guys who are good exponents of a reverse sweep," said Buttler.

Also Read | 'His T20 stats in last 2-3 yrs better than anyone': Kohli on 'champion player'

"So naturally we are gonna play that shot and it has become a big positive in T20 cricket. You got that in your armory. So it is about guys backing their options and going for that and trying to put pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

India skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove to be enough as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.

With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue.

(With ANI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jos buttler india vs england
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000249B)(PTI)
cricket

'Was confident to take him on': Buttler on Eng's plan to reverse-sweep Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, and teammates await for third umpire's decision after asking for a review. (AP)
cricket

'Took Rishabh Pant aside and told him we need to discuss reviews': Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is area where he wishes to improve in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
cricket

IND W vs SA W 5th ODI live score: India eight down, Mithali in the 70s

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with KL Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
cricket

'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Starting in an unconvincing manner, Virat Kohli switched gears with panache, scoring the last 50 of his 77* runs off just 18 balls. Although Kohli was pleased with his performance, the skipper felt it would have felt even sweeter had it come in a winning cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Legends cricketers celebrate 10th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
India Legends cricketers celebrate 10th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
cricket

India Legends celebrate 9th anniversary of Sachin's 100 international centuries

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Sachin Tendulkar had become the first cricketer and till date the only one to register a 100 international centuries on March 16, 2012 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

'Rahul is our best batsman in T20s, three cheap dismissals don't change that'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • KL Rahul has not looked in any sort of rhythm whatsoever in the three T20Is against England so far but India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ‘anybody can have a lean phase’ and a few cheap dismissals don’t change the fact Rahul is India’s ‘best’ in T20s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(CSK/Twitter)
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(CSK/Twitter)
ipl

‘Not many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK on Dhoni's fitness

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:49 AM IST
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar shared some insights about MS Dhoni’s first week in the nets. In Episode 1 of AnbuDen Diaries (CSK’s video series on social media), Rajiv Kumar explains how Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (Twitter)
cricket

Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli takes Twitter by storm

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • Dinesh Karthik's unique praise for India captain Virat Kohli took Twitter by storm. Here is how Twitter reacted to Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Kohli for his brilliant 77-run knock against England in 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli after the end of the innings REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli after the end of the innings REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

'His T20 stats in last 2-3 yrs better than anyone': Kohli on 'champion player'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Although KL Rahul was clean bowled by Mark Wood for a four-ball duck in the 3rd T20I against England, India captain Virat Kohli feels the opener is a 'champion player' and it is just a matter of time before the batsman finds his groove back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler smacks a boundary. (BCCI)
Jos Buttler smacks a boundary. (BCCI)
cricket

Mark Wood rattles India before Buttler seals England win

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli's second half-century in a row is once again not enough as the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the series with two games left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 as England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20I series(BCCI)
Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 as England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20I series(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:45 PM IST
England defeated India by 8 wickets in the third T20I to move 2-1 up in the five-match series on Tuesday. Invited to bat, captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 46-ball 77 as the hosts posted 156 for 6. In reply, Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 83 to take England home in 18.2 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant lies on the ground dejected after getting run out. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant lies on the ground dejected after getting run out. (BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant run out after terrible mix up with Virat Kohli: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • India vs England: Explosive India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was run out for 25 after confusion over a run with his captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time is running out for KL Rahul. (Getty Images)
Time is running out for KL Rahul. (Getty Images)
cricket

Twitter comes down hard on Team India after KL Rahul's second straight duck

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Rahul's latest score of zero.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)
cricket

KL Rahul joins likes of Pathan, Rayudu in recording consecutive T20I ducks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • India vs England: KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP