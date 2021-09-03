Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 2: Umesh removes nightwatchman early, England 4 down
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 2: Umesh removes nightwatchman early, England 4 down

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Live Score: Indian bowlers finished Day 1 on top, but can they continue momentum on Day 2? Follow live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 2.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:52 PM IST

India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Umesh Yadav gave India the perfect start by dismissing nightwatchman Craig Overton for 1 on Day 2 at The Oval. India could not have asked for a better showing with the ball in the final session after their disappointing performance with the bat. But this is where the Indian bowlers have to grab the match. If they can bowl out the hosts by the first session - the balance of the match will shift dramatically. Intense play of action to follow on Day 2.

 

Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2:

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:52 PM IST

    Maiden from Bumrah

    The pressure is on the England batsman and Jasprit Bumrah has settled into a very nice rhythm early on Day 2, good signs for India. England will have to be careful here. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST

    First boundary of Day 2

    FOUR! That's not the right line to bowl to Malan. Umesh drifted down the leg side and Malan is very very strong there. He just flicks it off his pads and the ball races away to the boundary. England 58/4

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:41 PM IST

    Bowling change

    Just one over for Mohammed Siraj and we have Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. It was a bit of surprise not to see start the proceedings but it's not too late. He is up against England's new man Ollie Pope. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:38 PM IST

    Ideal start for India

    OUT! Umesh Yadav removes nightwatchman Craig Overton (1) in the second over of the day. It was similar to the Haseeb Hameed wicket last night. It was a bit short and wide, Overton's eyes lit up, he went for the cut shot but the bounce did him. He got an outside edge and Virat Kohli at first slip takes a good sharp catch. England 53/4

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:36 PM IST

    A maiden from Siraj

    A good start from Siraj. There were no loose deliveries but more importantly there was no swing either. The Indian bowlers will once again have to be on their toes as they don't have a lot of runs to play with. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:31 PM IST

    Players out in the middle

    The players are out in the middle. We are all set for Day 2. Mohammed Siraj starts the proceedings for India, Dawid Malan on strike for England. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:19 PM IST

    Bumrah one wicket away from 100 scalps

    Bumrah needs one wicket to get to 100 Test wickets. He started this Test with 97 scalps to his name, got the wickets of Burns and Hameed to reach 99. Bumrah has a fantastic average off only 22.45, has been a star for India in all formats. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    What a comeback by Chris Woakes

    "I was desperate to play cricket. It's been a bit tricky coming back from a heel injury. I was watching from home, always wanting to be a part of the series.

    "It's been a weird year, been up and down, caught in isolation then in summer picked up a niggle. It was worth the wait and I really enjoyed it," said Woakes, who picked four for 55.

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:11 PM IST

    Day 2 pitch report

    There's a bit of cloud cover and that'll assist the swing bowlers. The pitch has slightly changed its colour and it has become a bit drier as compared to day 1. This wicket will get better and better for batting, reckons Dominic Cork.

  • SEP 03, 2021 03:00 PM IST

    Will not picking Ashwin hurt India?

    So far, it doesn't appear it will but Test match is a five-day contest and Oval is a venue that is known to assist the spinners towards the end of the Test match mainly Day 4 and 5. India would be hoping their four seamers can do a good job bring their side right back in the contest. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:55 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah the main man

    There were talks that Bumrah might not be as effective in England as he perhaps has been in other conditions but all of those thoughts were put to rest by the Indian seamer. After producing consistent performances in the first three Tests, Bumrah showed his class yesterday again when he put his hands up to bring India back in the contest. Bumrah dismissed Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in his first spell. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:43 PM IST

    How important was Joe Root's wicket?

    MASSSSSSSSSSIVVE! Root has scored 35% of England's runs in Test cricket this year. And if that is not enough. He has scored a hundred in each of the three Tests in this series. The importance of that Umesh Yadav delivery to Root was such that straight away made the matters even-steven at The Oval. It had to be brilliant delivery to find a gap between Root's bat and pad and Umesh surely produced one towards the end of Day 1 to hit the top of off stump.

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:37 PM IST

    'England still favourites'

    “Generally I feel England are still favourites. This pitch will get better and better and the weather at The Oval is set to be fantastic,” said Nasser Hussain at Sony Sports Network ahead of the start of Day 2. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST

    It's overcast at The Oval

    Just like yesterday, dark clouds have greeted us today at The Oval but there are minimal chances of the rain playing spoilsport. India won't complain, they know that the overcast conditions would allow the ball to swing just a little bit more. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:27 PM IST

    'Lord' Shardul

    Shardul Thakur slammed the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian off just 31 balls on Day 1. In the Indian dressing room, he is referred to as 'Beefy' which is legendary Ian Botham's famous nickname while fans affectionately call him ‘Lord’ on social media. What does the India all-rounder think about this?

    "Pretty happy getting so much love from teammates that they want to call me by a certain nickname," Shardul said with a smile.

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Concerns rising over Indian batting

    When lower-order is repeatedly making hefty efforts to take the team's total to a respectable one, one can say with conviction that the top and middle order is doing not its job. India's No.3, 4 and 5  names Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane are averaging in the mid twenties in Tests since 2020, which is the second-worst among all Test playing nations. The vulnerabilities in front of the swinging delivery are more prominent than ever and although there was a fifty here and there from Pujara and Kohli's bat in this series but even they would agree that they have been disappointing collectively. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST

    Day 1 recap

    India's batting was once again a major disappointment. They had very few answers to control and swing of the English seamers after being sent in to bat first at The Oval. Wait, are we sounding like a broken record? Well, can't blame us or any of the Indian cricket fans. If it wasn't for a swashbuckling fifty by Shardul Thakur, India were once again starting at a very low first innings total. Mind you, 191 isn't that comforting either but it at least gives something to the bowlers. And it indeed looked a lot more after Jasprit Bumrah removed the England openers with only six runs on the board and Umesh Yadav gave a telling blow near to stumps by removing England skipper Joe Root. England are 53/3, trailing India by 138 runs. 

  • SEP 03, 2021 10:22 AM IST

    India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England. India need quick wickets -- England need to cover the trail. Pressure, pressure!

