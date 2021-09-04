India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Can KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma help India take strong lead?
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live: The story of the series has been the story of the 4th Test as well. The momentum continues to shift with each session and by the time stumps were declared on Day 2, it was back again in India's corner, thanks to the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who took India's total to 43/0. But Day 3 can re-write the whole script once again if England bowlers take quick wickets to start off the proceedings. Plenty of action in store in this thrilling Test series.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3:
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST
‘England allowed India a comeback’
“England allowed India to comeback in this Test match. India appeared a little tired either side of Tea but those soft dismissals of Moeen and Pope allowed India to make a comeback. England did well to take the 99-run lead but they could have got more,” said Mike Atherton on Sony Sports Network.
-
SEP 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST
How significant was England's lead
England took a 99-run lead which otherwise would have been deemed as significant but for the ever-improving Oval track. And mind you, India were bowled out for only 191 so England would have hoped to at least take a 150-run lead. The England bowlers did stage a strong comeback.
-
SEP 04, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Day 2 recap
It was perhaps the most balanced day of Test cricket in this series. India started off well with a couple of early wickets but then Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow put up a brilliant counter-attacking partnership to bring England back in the contest. After Siraj got rid of Bairstow, it was Moeen Ali who joined hands with Pope to help England take the lead. When it was looking that England will take the game away from India, Moeen played a rash stroke off Jadeja. Pope too dragged one onto his stumps for 81. Chris Woakes struck a quickfire fifty but India kept getting wickets from the other end to bowl England out for 290. In reply, Rohit and Rahul took India to safety with 43 for no loss.
-
SEP 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England. The onus has once again shifted to India batsmen to save the Test. Can they deliver it today?
Get our daily newsletter
IND vs ENG Live 4th Test, Day 3: Can Rahul, Rohit help India take strong lead?
'Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul's intent was really impressive on Day 2': Zaheer Khan
Pope may be the cure for an English ailment
- Ollie Pope’s innings on Friday went someway in filling that void, not only to give England hope in this match and the series but also for their future.
There is much less assistance from track compared to Day 1: Pope
'Should have kept tight': Umesh admits India ‘made a mistake’ on Day 2
- India fast bowler Umesh Yadav, at the end of day's play, spoke to reporters at the virtual press conference and admitted that the bowling unit made a mistake.
‘He wasn’t very effective': Holding on India pacer's showing at Oval
- Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding was impressed with Umesh's show, but a tad disappointed with Shardul as he feels India missed having a third impact bowler in the innings.
'Jarvo' arrested on suspicion of assault after collision with Bairstow
- Now, as per a report from Reuters, Jarvo has been arrested on suspicion of assault for colliding with batsman Jonny Bairstow.
Laxman concerned about India pacer, says he may be 'carrying a niggle' at Oval
- Former India batsman VVS Laxman expressed concern over two pacers who as per him did not look threatening enough – Shardul Thakur (1/54) and Mohammed Siraj (1/42).
Ravi Shastri recalls MS Dhoni's sudden decision to retire from Tests
- Ravi Shastri said MS Dhoni was only 10 Tests shy of playing a 100 Test and he was still one of the fittest cricketers going around.
4th Test: India openers make promising start but England ahead after day two
- India allowed Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes to earn a substantial 99-run first innings lead for England on day two of the fourth Test, leaving their star-studded batting line-up to rise to the occasion in the second essay after a string of indifferent performances.
Fans bring cake to celebrate Shami's birthday, India pacer obliges by cutting it
- Mohammed Shami may not be part of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval but the India pacer gave the fans a huge reason to cheer as he celebrated his birthday with them on Day 4.
2nd T20I: Bangladesh earn narrow win over New Zealand to go 2-0 up
- Bangladesh overcame a brilliant 49-ball 65 not out from New Zealand captain Tom Latham to clinch a four-run victory Friday in the second Twenty20 international and take a 2-0 series lead
Rishabh Pant set to remain Delhi Capitals captain for UAE-leg of IPL 2021
- The Delhi Capitals management has more or less decided to persist with star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise for the remainder of the Indian Premier League starting on September 19.
Jarvo enters the ground again, runs in to bowl this time and bumps into Bairstow
- For the third time in the series, the fan known to the world as Jarvo entered the ground to halt play briefly on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval
Hussain explains ideal lengths to dismiss Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli
- Nasser Hussain said Joe Root’s bowlers have not had to change their plans much to get the better of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.