Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Can KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma help India take strong lead?
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test Day 3.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test Day 3.(AP)
Live

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Can KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma help India take strong lead?

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma finished strong on Day 2 but can they carry on? Follow live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 3.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live: The story of the series has been the story of the 4th Test as well. The momentum continues to shift with each session and by the time stumps were declared on Day 2, it was back again in India's corner, thanks to the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who took India's total to 43/0. But Day 3 can re-write the whole script once again if England bowlers take quick wickets to start off the proceedings. Plenty of action in store in this thrilling Test series.

 

Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3:

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST

    ‘England allowed India a comeback’

    “England allowed India to comeback in this Test match. India appeared a little tired either side of Tea but those soft dismissals of Moeen and Pope allowed India to make a comeback. England did well to take the 99-run lead but they could have got more,” said Mike Atherton on Sony Sports Network. 

  • SEP 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST

    How significant was England's lead

    England took a 99-run lead which otherwise would have been deemed as significant but for the ever-improving Oval track. And mind you, India were bowled out for only 191 so England would have hoped to at least take a 150-run lead. The England bowlers did stage a strong comeback. 

  • SEP 04, 2021 02:23 PM IST

    Day 2 recap

    It was perhaps the most balanced day of Test cricket in this series. India started off well with a couple of early wickets but then Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow put up a brilliant counter-attacking partnership to bring England back in the contest. After Siraj got rid of Bairstow, it was Moeen Ali who joined hands with Pope to help England take the lead. When it was looking that England will take the game away from India, Moeen played a rash stroke off Jadeja. Pope too dragged one onto his stumps for 81. Chris Woakes struck a quickfire fifty but India kept getting wickets from the other end to bowl England out for 290. In reply, Rohit and Rahul took India to safety with 43 for no loss. 

  • SEP 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England. The onus has once again shifted to India batsmen to save the Test. Can they deliver it today?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test Day 3.(AP)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test Day 3.(AP)
cricket

IND vs ENG Live 4th Test, Day 3: Can Rahul, Rohit help India take strong lead?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma finished strong on Day 2 but can they carry on? Follow live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 3.
READ FULL STORY
India's Rohit Sharma, left, bumps fists with India's KL Rahul.(AP)
India's Rohit Sharma, left, bumps fists with India's KL Rahul.(AP)
cricket

'Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul's intent was really impressive on Day 2': Zaheer Khan

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST
India vs England: Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan applauded the two batsmen for their batting and explained why it can be difficult to bat in the last hour of a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot off the batting of India's Shardul Thakur on day two of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP) PREMIUM
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot off the batting of India's Shardul Thakur on day two of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
cricket

Pope may be the cure for an English ailment

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Ollie Pope’s innings on Friday went someway in filling that void, not only to give England hope in this match and the series but also for their future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot off the bowling of India's Ravindra Jadeja on day two of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot off the bowling of India's Ravindra Jadeja on day two of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
cricket

There is much less assistance from track compared to Day 1: Pope

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Returning to the playing XI after being benched during the first three Tests, Pope made a gritty 81 at his Surrey home ground and stitched two crucial fifty-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali as England were all out for 290.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Umesh Yadav, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Craig Overton.(AP)
India's Umesh Yadav, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Craig Overton.(AP)
cricket

'Should have kept tight': Umesh admits India ‘made a mistake’ on Day 2

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • India fast bowler Umesh Yadav, at the end of day's play, spoke to reporters at the virtual press conference and admitted that the bowling unit made a mistake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Holding. (Getty Images)
File image of Michael Holding. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘He wasn’t very effective': Holding on India pacer's showing at Oval

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding was impressed with Umesh's show, but a tad disappointed with Shardul as he feels India missed having a third impact bowler in the innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jarvo ran in to bowl to Jonny Bairstow.&nbsp;(Getty)
Jarvo ran in to bowl to Jonny Bairstow. (Getty)
cricket

'Jarvo' arrested on suspicion of assault after collision with Bairstow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • Now, as per a report from Reuters, Jarvo has been arrested on suspicion of assault for colliding with batsman Jonny Bairstow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman is concerned about Indian pacer.(File/AP)
VVS Laxman is concerned about Indian pacer.(File/AP)
cricket

Laxman concerned about India pacer, says he may be 'carrying a niggle' at Oval

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Former India batsman VVS Laxman expressed concern over two pacers who as per him did not look threatening enough – Shardul Thakur (1/54) and Mohammed Siraj (1/42).
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri collage.(File)
MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri collage.(File)
cricket

Ravi Shastri recalls MS Dhoni's sudden decision to retire from Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Ravi Shastri said MS Dhoni was only 10 Tests shy of playing a 100 Test and he was still one of the fittest cricketers going around.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul along with Rohit Sharma (not in pic) took India to 43/0 at stumps on Day 2.&nbsp;(Getty)
KL Rahul along with Rohit Sharma (not in pic) took India to 43/0 at stumps on Day 2. (Getty)
cricket

4th Test: India openers make promising start but England ahead after day two

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • India allowed Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes to earn a substantial 99-run first innings lead for England on day two of the fourth Test, leaving their star-studded batting line-up to rise to the occasion in the second essay after a string of indifferent performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Shami cuts the birthday cake with fans.&nbsp;(Screengrab/Twitter)
Mohammed Shami cuts the birthday cake with fans. (Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

Fans bring cake to celebrate Shami's birthday, India pacer obliges by cutting it

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Mohammed Shami may not be part of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval but the India pacer gave the fans a huge reason to cheer as he celebrated his birthday with them on Day 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh are one win away from sealing the T20I series.&nbsp;(Getty)
Bangladesh are one win away from sealing the T20I series. (Getty)
cricket

2nd T20I: Bangladesh earn narrow win over New Zealand to go 2-0 up

AP | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Bangladesh overcame a brilliant 49-ball 65 not out from New Zealand captain Tom Latham to clinch a four-run victory Friday in the second Twenty20 international and take a 2-0 series lead
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals.&nbsp;(IPL)
Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals. (IPL)
cricket

Rishabh Pant set to remain Delhi Capitals captain for UAE-leg of IPL 2021

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • The Delhi Capitals management has more or less decided to persist with star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise for the remainder of the Indian Premier League starting on September 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jarvo ran in to bowl to Jonny Bairstow.&nbsp;(Getty)
Jarvo ran in to bowl to Jonny Bairstow. (Getty)
cricket

Jarvo enters the ground again, runs in to bowl this time and bumps into Bairstow

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • For the third time in the series, the fan known to the world as Jarvo entered the ground to halt play briefly on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hussain (in frame) explains ideals lengths to dismiss Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli(Getty Images)
Hussain (in frame) explains ideals lengths to dismiss Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli(Getty Images)
cricket

Hussain explains ideal lengths to dismiss Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • Nasser Hussain said Joe Root’s bowlers have not had to change their plans much to get the better of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.