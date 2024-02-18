India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill eyes ton as IND look to pile more misery on ENG
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill will start on an overnight score of 65 off 120 balls with nightwatcher Kuldeep Yadav at the other end with India having lost just two wickets effectively on Day 3 while scoring 196 runs. Their lead has swollen to 322 runs and there is still the chance that Yashasvi Jaiswal could return later in the innings to finish where he left off on Day 3. ...Read More
Jaiswal showed almost all sides of his game on Day 3. He took an utter stunner of a catch at slips to get rid of Joe Root early in the day, which sparked England's collapse. It was the event that changed the tide in the match, England were dominant until that point but India wrestled back control over the course of the day. Jaiswal then played a almost a dour innings to get to his half-century in the early part of India's innings. He then unleashed his T20 shots and reached his third Test century in just his 12th Test innings. Jaiswal raced from 35 off 73 to 88 off 101 at one point, 53 runs in just 28 balls.
Jaiswal started having trouble with his back after scoring his century and eventually, the physio was called for and he had to walk off. He tried to play an over after some attention from the physio. However, the opener then decided to walk off after that over on 104 off 133 balls, his innings peppered with nine fours and five sixes. Rajat Patidar replaced him but fell for a 10-ball duck to Tom Hartley after which nightwatcher Kuldeep saw off 15 balls for three runs.
Here are some highlights around IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4:
- India start on an overnight score of 196/2, leading England by 322 runs
- Shubman Gill is batting on 65 with nightwatcher Kuldeep Yadav at the other end
- Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt after scoring 104 in 133 balls towards the end of Day 3
- Kuldeep Yadav's 18 overs were instrumental in India dramatically turning around the match on Day 3
- England were all out for 319 despite being 224/2 at one point and starting the second session of Day 3 on 290/5
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Joe Root copping some of the bad stuff
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Joe Root has had a strange series thus far. He is one of the most succesfull overseas batters in India and came here in red hot form that has been going for nearly fouyr years now. However, his highest score this series has been 29 and yesterday was the second time really that he fell trying a reverse scoop. It is the kind of dismissal that can trigger Test match purists, even those who are trying to hardest to not get irked by Bazball as a whole. Sure enough, the English media didn't have too many good things to say about the former captain, all saying with varying degrees of scorn for the batter and the team management that thes fancy Bazball shots don't sit well with Root. The numbers though, contradicts that opinion but who cares about facts when venting their anger, eh? The only kind of criticism that might be acceptable is that Root could have kept that shot for later, considering England were doing well in the first 15 minutes but so desperately needed to not give India any opening at all. Root's dismissal, and that of Bairstow in the next over itself, seemed to have sent Duckett into a shell and it all unravelled for Engalnd after that. Considering how livid Root looked while walking off, it seems he felt the same way.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Jaiswal, Sehwag and Manjrekar
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is the joint fastest to three Test centuries with Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar. It is interesting to note that Sehwag had an average of 53.31 and strike rate of 66.83 after 13 Tests. Jaiswal has an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 65.87 after as many.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Why India are playing with 10 batters
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: If Jaiswal can bat today, India will still only be batting with 10 players. And that is because, Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from this Test match after the second day due to a family emergency.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Jaiswal's status
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal started clutching his back shortly after surpassing his century. He played an over after getting some attention but then decided to retire hurt. That is the important point though - Jaiswal is retired hurt, not retired out. It means that he can technically come out to bat at any point throughout the innings. There has been no word on the nature of his injury yet and so we don't yet know if it is so bad that he can't come out to bat so, as it stands, he could walk out later in this innings.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: The playing XIs - a reminder
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Well India turned this ship around so hard yesterday that if it really was a ship and not a metaphorical one, surely it would've capsized. At no point did India look like they could get a foot in for the entirety of the second day and the first 15 minutes of the third. Then Root middled a reverse scoop to Jaiswal's face and the latter did oh so well to hold on. After that, it was one-way traffic. Nothing went England's way, everything went India's and they wasted absolutely no opportunities. Kuldeep Yadav was excellent with the ball, Siraj took four wickets and then Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill gave a glimpse of what Indian Test batting's future could look like. At the end of it all, India start Day 4 with a 322-run lead and with a chance to put this game well beyond England's reach.