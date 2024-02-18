India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill eyes ton as IND look to pile more misery on ENG

India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill will start on an overnight score of 65 off 120 balls with nightwatcher Kuldeep Yadav at the other end with India having lost just two wickets effectively on Day 3 while scoring 196 runs. Their lead has swollen to 322 runs and there is still the chance that Yashasvi Jaiswal could return later in the innings to finish where he left off on Day 3. ...Read More

Jaiswal showed almost all sides of his game on Day 3. He took an utter stunner of a catch at slips to get rid of Joe Root early in the day, which sparked England's collapse. It was the event that changed the tide in the match, England were dominant until that point but India wrestled back control over the course of the day. Jaiswal then played a almost a dour innings to get to his half-century in the early part of India's innings. He then unleashed his T20 shots and reached his third Test century in just his 12th Test innings. Jaiswal raced from 35 off 73 to 88 off 101 at one point, 53 runs in just 28 balls.

Jaiswal started having trouble with his back after scoring his century and eventually, the physio was called for and he had to walk off. He tried to play an over after some attention from the physio. However, the opener then decided to walk off after that over on 104 off 133 balls, his innings peppered with nine fours and five sixes. Rajat Patidar replaced him but fell for a 10-ball duck to Tom Hartley after which nightwatcher Kuldeep saw off 15 balls for three runs.

Here are some highlights around IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4:

- India start on an overnight score of 196/2, leading England by 322 runs

- Shubman Gill is batting on 65 with nightwatcher Kuldeep Yadav at the other end

- Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt after scoring 104 in 133 balls towards the end of Day 3

- Kuldeep Yadav's 18 overs were instrumental in India dramatically turning around the match on Day 3

- England were all out for 319 despite being 224/2 at one point and starting the second session of Day 3 on 290/5