India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Can England break Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli partnership before Lunch?
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: The third Test between India and England has seen its fair share of twists and turns - but when all doors looked close for India - Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have reignited hopes that maybe, just maybe, the visitors might be able to find a way to dug themselves out of the hole. If Kohli and Pujara can bat on for at least two sessions, it would be enough to turn the tide in the match, and maybe even tilt it in India's favour. England need to get these two out as quickly as they can.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 28 Aug 2021 02:32 PM
Most balls faced by an India batter in SENA countries
Batsman: Cheteshwar Pujara
Matches: 20
Ininngs: 39
Runs: 1363
Balls: 3997
(The stats are from the matches before the Headingley Test against England)
-
Sat, 28 Aug 2021 02:21 PM
India 2nd ininngs corecard
IND: 215/2, trail by 139 runs
Rohit Sharma 59 (156)
KL Rahul 8 (54)
Cheteshwar Pujara 91 (180)
Virat Kohli 45 (94)
-
Sat, 28 Aug 2021 02:15 PM
Kohli approaching fifty
After five innings in the ongoing England tour, India captain Virat Kohli is nearing to his 26th Test fifty. He scored 40 in the first innings of the Lord's Test but now, he is unbeaten on 45. Can he break the jinx and get a fifty?
-
Sat, 28 Aug 2021 02:06 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara - big threat for England
It seemed like India might fall against the England pace attack on the third day and the hosts would level the series with an innings win. But India top order didn't let that happen. After Rohit departed, Cheteshwar Pujara took charge and the way he anchored the innings was phenomenal. He is unbeaten on 91 and will root for his 19th ton.
-
Sat, 28 Aug 2021 11:14 AM
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England. It is about time that Virat Kohli & co. are showcasing their fighting spirits in this match. But how long will it last?