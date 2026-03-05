IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Score: No room for error for India or England in this winner-take-all clash
India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: With New Zealand already through to the World Cup final, their opponent will be decided in today's contest between India and England, being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India and England can’t stop meeting each other in T20 World Cup semifinals. Now, after splitting the matches in the 2022 and 2024 editions, a spot in the finals is once again on the line as the two powerful teams gear up to face off at the Wankhede Stadium....Read More
India rescued their position in the semifinal with a chase against the West Indies in Kolkata that will be remembered as one of India’s most famous in this format. With their backs to the wall chasing 195, Sanju Samson put his hand up and played a hero’s knock of 97*. Suddenly, the ailing Indian team will feel they have some momentum and confidence – enough to continue their surge as they gun for back-to-back trophies with a win at home.
But it won’t be easy. England are also a team who have steadily grown confidence, particularly in the Super 8s. The group stage was a little wobbly with a loss to West Indies and shaky performances against Italy and Nepal, but the wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand to close out the Super 8s on top of the group has shown more of what the England team is about. The bowling stood up, and as did captain Harry Brook – but the MVP of their campaign thus far has been Will Jacks, who has developed into a true all-rounder with dangerous spin and powerful batting as a finisher.
England’s strength lies in the batting, which has been patchy but also has the ability to explode for big runs – and their inspiration might just be the 2022 semifinal in Adelaide, where they successfully brushed aside India with no losses. Phil Salt has scored runs but not been his usual devastating self this tournament, while his opening partner Jos Buttler has looked off-colour and nothing like his usual self – both batters are due, which means the opening spells of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah to limit their performances will be key.
India will know what their style is – they won’t make too many changes to a plan that has been working, with hard-hitting batters at the top of the order and plenty of bowling options to filter through and take control in the middle overs. Those are the phases where India can dominate England, and it is there that this match could be settled. It will be a big day for Abhishek Sharma – the best knock of his young career was arguably the one he played against this opposition at this very ground, scoring a memorable century last year. After a quiet tournament, this could be what brings him alive.
It should be a thrilling contest with plenty of prestige and significance on the line.
Squads:
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
England: Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Third time running for this fixture in a semifinal
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Adelaide in 2022, Guyana in 2024 – the last two times these teams faced each other in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, with England winning the first and India winning the next, before the victor also proceeded to lift the trophy.
These teams are now used to making it deep into the tournaments, and there is plenty of history going into this clash that should make it all the more salivating.
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Semifinal clash set up after differing Super 8 journeys
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: How these two teams got to Mumbai is very different. England had a strange group campaign, losing to WI and being given scares by Nepal and Italy. India were seamless if not perfect in their group campaign – but things flipped in the Super 8. England dominated for three out of three wins to finish top in Group 2, but India had to battle back after an early loss, beating Windies in a do-or-die game on Sunday night.
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Semifinal day for India in the T20 World Cup! With the Kiwis waiting in the finals, today will decide who joins them – the defending champions, or England after a strong campaign so far.