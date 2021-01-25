India vs England: 'Makes no sense,' Michael Vaughan on Jonny Bairstow missing first two Tests
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Monday said that the decision to sit out wicketkeeper-batsman Jony Bairstow from the first two Tests against India does not make sense. England announced the squad for the first two Tests and Bairstow, along with fast bowlers Sam Curran and Mark Wood were some of the notable absentees.
The trio has been rested as part of ECB's player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.
Responding to the squad selection, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote. "Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series ... makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin is well is resting !!!! #SLvENG !!#OnOn," Vaughan tweeted.
This is not the first time Vaughan had criticsed the selection. Earlier, referring to Bairstow, Vaughan had tweeted: "The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad ... #SLvENG."
England captain Joe Root was asked about the same after winning the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, and he said the team has to adjust to the player rotations in the current climate.
"We always want our best players there as often as possible, because of the world we're in right now it's not feasible and we have to manage that the best we can," Root said.
"But he's still got an opportunity to affect the series and sure he'll be desperate to keep up the good form," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour
- Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
- Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox