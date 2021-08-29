Mark Wood, Chris Woakes available for selection for fourth Test: Coach Chris Silverwood

All-rounder Chris Woakes and pacer Mark Wood are set to join the England Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against India at Oval which begins on September 2. Head coach Chris Silverwood confirmed the development on Sunday, stating that the duo has regained fitness and will be available for selection.

Wood had suffered an injury in his right shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord’s and was ruled out of the third match that the hosts won by an innings and 76 runs. Woakes, on the other hand, has recovered from the heel injury that has kept him out of international cricket since the ODI series against Pakistan in July.

“Both of them have come through fine. Wood was bowling yesterday morning. He will be available for selection and Woakes has played so he becomes available again,” Silverwood said.

ASO READ | 'He has shown that he is a class act': Brad Hogg lauds Rohit Sharma, says he deserves more accolades at the Test level

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler could miss the remaining two Tests to attend the birth of his second child and when that happens, Jonny Bairstow will be back behind the stumps.

Is Bairstow up for the job?

“Yes, I am confident that Jonny can do the job if asked and yes Jonny would want to do the job if asked. We have had already had those conversations. He is happy to do that,” the coach added.

(With PTI Inputs)