India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test
England have announced their 12 for the second Test match against India to be played from Saturday in Chennai and have not named veteran paceman James Anderson and off spinner Dom Bess in it. The playing XI will be announced at the toss.
Anderson, who played a starring role in England's facile win at the same venue in the first Test with his skillful bowling in the second innings, was expected to sit this Test out as part of England's rotation policy to keep the aging star fit and fresh.
Bess, who was England's top wicket-taker in the first innings, has also been rested in a surprising call and could be replaced by all-rounder Moeen Ali.
Anderson's long time new ball partner Stuart Broad is expected to play the match as the leader of the pace attack. Broad's job has been made tough by the absence of Jofra Archer, who was ruled out of the match on Thursday after taking injections in his elbow.
As announced earlier, Jos Buttler too isn't available for this match and Ben Foakes has been named England's wicket-keeper batsman.
England will pick one paceman between Olly Stone and Chris Woakes to partner broad.
Here is the 12 named by England for the match:
Joe Root (c)
Moeen Ali
Stuart Broad
Rory Burns
Ben Foakes (w)
Dan Lawrence
Jack Leach
Ollie Pope
Dom Sibley
Ben Stokes
Olly Stone
Chris Woakes
