India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk
- Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
The Indian cricket team had its first outdoor practice session ahead of the first Test match against England on Monday, after completing the 6-day mandatory quarantine after reaching Chennai.
The first two Test matches of the series will be played in Chennai where the players will remain in an IPL-like bubble.
Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
ALSO READ - 'He is going to be a bit of a legend': Brad Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best for next
Jasprit Bumrah and local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the dramatic Brisbane Test due to injury, have also returned to the squad and were seen in the photographs posted on BCCI's social media handle.
The likes of Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar could also be seen in the photos. "Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine," was the caption on the four photographs shared by the BCCI.
This is the first series that is being played in India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this series will have a big impact on BCCI's decision of whether it wants to host the upcoming season of IPL in India or the UAE.
The Tests, ODIs and T20Is will be played in secure bio-bubbles across the three cities of Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.
India beat England 4-0 the last time Joe Root's team came calling. But the English will be confident as they come into the clash having won their last 4 series.
The beat South Africa away from home in 2019 and then beat West Indies and Pakistan at home once cricket restarted after the enforced break due to Covid-19. Their recent 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka will give Root and Co confidence of performing well in the sub-continent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk
- Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's something we can use': Leach on emulating Giles' leg-stump line vs India
- Will we see a repeat of Ashley Giles-like tactics of bowling outside leg-stump to the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best
- Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane lauds Dravid’s role in grooming youngsters who excelled in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That was more heart-breaking than missing a 100': Pant on SCG dismissal
- In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can give you heart-attacks, but also take your breath away'
- Pant's turnaround is one of the most remarkable ones witnessed in history of Indian cricket and Sridhar reckons what makes him such a dangerous batsman is fearlessness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That’s what we’ll be aiming to do’: Root reveals England’s game plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I never had question marks on Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Panesar to negative line: Jack Leach sees lessons in a past India show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh go golfing together, picture goes viral
- The two former cricketers were all smiles as Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a picture with Yuvraj Singh in a golf course.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza posts adorable birthday message for hubby Shoaib Malik
- Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took to social media to share a lovely picture of the couple and posted a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Malik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA
- The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series. The second test starts at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox