India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk

The Indian cricket team had its first outdoor practice session ahead of the first Test match against England on Monday, after completing the 6-day mandatory quarantine after reaching Chennai.

The first two Test matches of the series will be played in Chennai where the players will remain in an IPL-like bubble.

Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.

Jasprit Bumrah and local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the dramatic Brisbane Test due to injury, have also returned to the squad and were seen in the photographs posted on BCCI's social media handle.

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar could also be seen in the photos. "Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine," was the caption on the four photographs shared by the BCCI.

Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mt7FShNFrb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2021

This is the first series that is being played in India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this series will have a big impact on BCCI's decision of whether it wants to host the upcoming season of IPL in India or the UAE.

The Tests, ODIs and T20Is will be played in secure bio-bubbles across the three cities of Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

India beat England 4-0 the last time Joe Root's team came calling. But the English will be confident as they come into the clash having won their last 4 series.

The beat South Africa away from home in 2019 and then beat West Indies and Pakistan at home once cricket restarted after the enforced break due to Covid-19. Their recent 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka will give Root and Co confidence of performing well in the sub-continent.



