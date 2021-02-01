IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He is going to be a bit of a legend': Brad Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best for next
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have a big future ahead of them. (Getty Images)
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have a big future ahead of them. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He is going to be a bit of a legend': Brad Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best for next

  • Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:24 PM IST

India's historic 2-1 Test series win over Australia has been highlighted not only by the contributions of some trusted names, but mostly due to what the youngsters had to offer. The emergence of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and opening batsman Shubman Gill, coupled by the coming-of-age of Rishabh Pant and a starry debut for Washington Sundar blended so impactfully that it gave India arguably their best Test series win of all time.

Also Read | India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record

Talking of youngsters, while Siraj showed plenty of character to go from being a Test debutant to the leader of India's bowling attack two matches later, Pant re-established himself as the X-factor of the Indian team with innings of 97 at Sydney and the epic 89 not out in Brisbane. However, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is particularly impressed with Gill and feels the 21-will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.

Also Read | 'That was more heart-breaking than missing a hundred': Pant on his SCG dismissal

"He (Shubman Gill) has got all the shots in the book. The thing that impressed me here in Australia was that when the Australians tested him with the short ball, he was prepared to take on the hook shot. He is going to be a little bit of a legend and he is going to be one of the best openers that the world sees over the next ten years in Test cricket," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Coming in as a replacement for Prithvi Shaw in India’s Playing XI at Melbourne, Gill scored an impressive 45 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 35 in the second as India completed a famous eight-wicket-win to level the series. In Sydney, the batsman brought up his maiden Test fifty before playing the most impressive knock of his young career. With India chasing 328, Gill's breezy 91 at the top set of the platform for India's win in Brisbane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia aussie spinner brad hogg brad hogg rishabh pant shubman gill prithvi shaw lokesh rahul
app
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

I never had question marks on Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli is the leader of the Test team and it will continue to grow under his captaincy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
cricket

Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for an earlier assignment, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Joe Root (L) shaking hands with Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Archive)
England captain Joe Root (L) shaking hands with Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Archive)
cricket

50 percent crowd for 2nd India-England Test; media also allowed to cover

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:28 PM IST
"It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 percent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols."
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (AP)
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (AP)
cricket

India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli leads Team India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads Team India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant bats on Day 5 on the Sydney Test. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant bats on Day 5 on the Sydney Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That was more heart-breaking than missing a hundred': Pant on his SCG dismissal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
cricket

Rahane lauds Dravid’s role in grooming youngsters who excelled in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team brilliantly in the absence of Virat Kohli, has admitted that Dravid’s role was ‘massive’ in India’s win Down Under.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's head coach Justin Langer. File(AP)
Australia's head coach Justin Langer. File(AP)
cricket

'This is going to cause chaos': Clarke speaks on Langer controversy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:07 PM IST
'Hope JL finds out who the player is, confronts him': Clarke on Langer controversy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithali Raj of India. File(Getty Images)
Mithali Raj of India. File(Getty Images)
cricket

Breaks by default galore in the time of Mithali Raj

By Snehal Pradhan
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Look at Mithali’s career, the gaps and the busy periods, and remember who was in charge of Indian cricket when, and you have a powerful story, writes Snehal Pradhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have a big future ahead of them. (Getty Images)
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have a big future ahead of them. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq(REUTERS)
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq(REUTERS)
cricket

Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series. The second test starts at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia Press Conference - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2019 Australia head coach Justin Langer during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia Press Conference - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2019 Australia head coach Justin Langer during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Langer won't 'ignore' reports criticising his coaching style

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The Sydney Morning Herald cited sources saying that some senior cricketers are annoyed with Langer's micro-management within the Australian camp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baroda lost the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to Tamil Nadu by seven wickets(Twitter)
Baroda lost the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to Tamil Nadu by seven wickets(Twitter)
cricket

'Well played, boys': Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya on Monday hailed the Baroda's run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FM Sitharaman lauds Team India's historic win in Australia during budget speech(HT Collage)
FM Sitharaman lauds Team India's historic win in Australia during budget speech(HT Collage)
cricket

Finance minister Sitharaman lauds India's ‘spectacular success’ in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:52 PM IST
During her 2021-22 Budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman recalled the joy that the entire country felt while watching Team India scripting history Down Under.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP