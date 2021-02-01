'That was more heart-breaking than missing a hundred': Rishabh Pant on his dismissal for 97 in Sydney
- In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon.
India batsman Rishabh Pant has admitted that although he was disappointed at missing out on a century against Australia in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the bigger disappointment was to miss out on the opportunity of winning the match for his country. In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
After losing Shubman Gill overnight and Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5, Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give India a chance to go for the kill. However, Pant was dismissed three runs short of what would have been his third Test century, and once Hanuma Vihari injured his hamstring, India started batting for draw.
Also Read | India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record
"I was feeling bad not because of missing a century, but because I was thinking about the match. We had the game in our grasp. Pujji bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara) and I were playing, and winning the match would have been different. That was more heart-breaking for me than missing a hundred," Pant told 'The Week' magazine in an interview.
Also Read | I never had question marks on Virat Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gautam Gambhir
Hence, when Pant found himself in a similar situation in the next Test at the Gabba, the 23-year-old ensured he got the job done this time around. Requiring 324 to win on the final day, the fact that Gill provided a fantastic start to the team, India began harbouring hopes of a win. The platform which Gill built through his innings of 91, Pant capitalised on it, remaining unbeaten on 89 and getting India to one of their famous Test wins of all time.
"The plan was to play normal cricket, to let the game unfold and then see what happens. I was not thinking too much about winning, but it was there at the back of my mind. I did not try to do too many different things, and gave myself time to stay at the crease," Pant added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I never had question marks on Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 percent crowd for 2nd India-England Test; media also allowed to cover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record
- Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy
- Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That was more heart-breaking than missing a hundred': Pant on his SCG dismissal
- In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane lauds Dravid’s role in grooming youngsters who excelled in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is going to cause chaos': Clarke speaks on Langer controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breaks by default galore in the time of Mithali Raj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best
- Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA
- The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series. The second test starts at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer won't 'ignore' reports criticising his coaching style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Well played, boys': Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Sitharaman lauds India's ‘spectacular success’ in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox