Home / Cricket / I never had question marks on Virat Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gautam Gambhir
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

I never had question marks on Virat Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli is the leader of the Test team and it will continue to grow under his captaincy.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:44 PM IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Team India has done well under Virat Kohli's captaincy in the ODI and Test format, and added that he has never questioned Kohli's captaincy in either of these two formats. Kohli's future as Test captain has been debated in the past few days with Ajinkya Rahane leading the Indian team to a sensational series win against Australia in his absence.

But Gambhir believes that Kohli is the leader of the Test team and it will continue to grow under his captaincy.

Also read: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauds Team India's ‘spectacular success’ in Australia during Budget Speech

"I have always had question marks over his T20 captaincy but I never had question marks on his 50-over or Test match captaincy. India has done very well under his leadership especially in red-ball cricket and I am sure India will continue to grow further under his leadership," Gambhir said on Star Sports' Game Plan.

"India was never dependent on one or two people and Virat Kohli has said that time and time again. Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader and I am sure he is going to be as happy as the rest of the squad as well. He has done really well in Test cricket," Gambhir added.

Speaking on the upcoming series against England, Gambhir said that Kohli will be an important member of the team as he would be fresh after the paternity leave.

Also read: ‘I was pretty angry initially’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals ‘a rare quality’ his coach spotted in him

"One important person is obviously Virat Kohli because he is going to come back fresh. He is going to come back happy as well. I am sure he has probably experienced the best phase of his life because once you have a little one, nothing can beat that. The leader needs to be fresh and happy," Gambhir said.

"As any cricketer would say, it is not about hundreds. It is about the runs you can score to make your team win. For Virat Kohli it really does not matter that he has not batted in Australia, obviously, he would have loved to but the most important thing is that he is going to look forward to the England series and he knows how important the series is to qualify for the World Test Championship final," he signed off.

