Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauds Team India's ‘spectacular success’ in Australia during Budget Speech
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hailed Indian cricket team’s magnificent victory over Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During her 2021-22 Budget speech, she recalled the joy that the entire country felt while watching Team India scripting history Down Under.
“I cannot help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and to succeed,” said Sitharaman during her speech.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Team India for their emphatic win against Australia in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.
“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring,” said PM Modi.
ALSO READ | ‘This is going to cause chaos’: Clarke on report that players are ‘drained’ by Langer’s 'intensity and mood swings'
In response, team India's head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and said that the encouraging words by PM Modi will further strengthen the cricket team and the resolve to perform under pressure.
“Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind,” Shastri tweeted.
Earlier in the month of January, an injury-stricken Indian side defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.
The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.
India's memorable win had also ensured that they topple Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.
ALSO READ | ‘He demanded absolute professionalism’: Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy
India had been bundled out for 36 in Adelaide and the side stumbled to an eight-wicket loss. Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave, but under Rahane, the team showed remarkable fight and resolve to win the series.
(With ANI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy
- Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is going to cause chaos': Clarke speaks on Langer controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breaks by default galore in the time of Mithali Raj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India needed a person like him after Adelaide debacle': Ramiz Raja lauds Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baroda batsman emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, Twitter goes berserk - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'At some point, you won't do well': Former India keeper has advice for Kuldeep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: For Joe Root this series could mean more than a ton of Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Sitharaman lauds India's ‘spectacular success’ in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Was pretty angry initially’: Kuldeep reveals ‘a rare quality’ his coach spotted
- Kuldeep is one of the rare chinaman spinners for India and on his day can bamboozle the batsmen with his guile. He recently recalled the story of how he became a spinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My whole world in one frame': Kohli on image of Anushka with daughter Vamika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Third and fourth Test in Motera to have fans in attendance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KKR ropes in Nathan Leamon as strategic consultant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dhoni's batting improved his keeping, we will see same with Pant': Saba Karim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just wanted to get it over': Moeen Ali opens up on battle with Covid-19
- Recounting the ordeal to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ali said that he would not wish for anyone to go through the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox