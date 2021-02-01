‘This is going to cause chaos’: Clarke on report that players are ‘drained’ by Langer’s 'intensity and mood swings'

Australia coach Justin Langer has come under major scrutiny after a report from The Age cited "dressing-room sources" claiming that his "management style wore thin with some players" who are said to have been "drained by his intensity and mood swings". The report led to Langer speaking to the newspaper and denying the claims saying that it “couldn’t be further from the truth”.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke spoke on the controversy and said that if a player spoke to the media instead of directly addressing it in the dressing room, then it was a "weak" act. He also said that Langer should find out which player, if any, spoke to the media and should confront the player.

"This behind closed doors and going to a journalist, source said is very weak,” Clarke said on NSW’s Big Sports Breakfast, according to Fox Cricket.

“I hope that it hasn’t been the case, I hope it’s just a story creating a headline and a player hasn’t gone behind Lang’s back. I think it’s weak you don’t put the players name to it. I hope JL does find out who the player is and confronts him," Clarke added.

“If players feel this way, this is not the right way to go about it, this is going to cause chaos.

“Go and speak to JL and speak to the senior players. A lot of the time it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.

“I still think you can find a way to have that conversation… without getting a black mark and saying you’re not getting picked again," he added.

“Langer is tough as well, his character is hard. He will want these guys to know that if you are going to be successful at the highest level, every part of what we do is we challenge ourselves and we look to get better,” Clarke said.

“What comes with that is some people don’t like that because he is very much on that disciplined side of a head coach or as a player. For some players that don’t want to go to training and train for four hours, or some people that don’t want to turn up to a team meeting and go through every single player.

“No doubt it is not going to be perfect for everyone. But that’s his style.

“Even if people have beef with that or don’t feel comfortable, go and talk to Lang about it or Painey as captain and try to get the best out of each other," he signed off.

