India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (AP)
cricket

India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record

  • Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:39 PM IST

All eyes will be on India's batsmen as they take on England in a four-match Test series at home starting February 5. Most of the big guns had a quiet year in 2020 and will be looking to make amends for it.

Two men, who will be itching to get big scores under their belt as India captain Virat Kohli and batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara. Both these batsmen have 45 Test centuries between them, but neither has managed a ton in over a year now.

Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.

ALSO READ - I never had question marks on Virat Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gautam Gambhir

Kohli set the stage ablaze last time England visited India in 2016, scoring 655 runs in the series at an average of nearly 110 in 5 matches. Pujara too had contributed 401 runs.

Both these players will look at these 4 Test matches as an opportunity to assert themselves on England's bowling yet again and pile on the runs to give India a chance to maintain their home dominance.

On a personal front, a good series for either could see them topple Sunil Gavaskar's record of most runs scored against England in home Test matches for India. Gavaskar scored 1331 runs in 22 Tests against England at home.

He is followed closely by former teammate and his brother-in-law Gundappa Viswanath, who scored 1022 runs in 17 matches. Sachin Tendulkar (960 runs in 15 Tests), Vijay Manjrekar (885 runs in 11 Tests) and ML Jaisimha (843 runs in 10 Tests) form the elite group of batsmen with most runs against England at home currently.

ALSO READ - ‘He demanded absolute professionalism’: Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy

Kohli (843 runs in 9 Tests) and Pujara (839 runs in 9 Tests) are poised to break into this group and could very well topple India's original 'Little Master' from the perch.

Pujara was impressive against Australia recently s he battled for several hours in the middle to first earn India a draw in Sydney and then helped guide the young Rishabh Pant, who took the team to a memorable win in Brisbane.

Kohli too looked solid in the 1st Test in Adelaide where he looked set for a century before being run out for 74. Two hungry Indian batsmen await the English as the big battle gets ready to begin.

india vs england virat kohli cheteshwar pujara
