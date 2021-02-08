India vs England: R Ashwin equals James Anderson's record in elite list
- Ashwin had figures of 6/61 as he picked up the last three wickets as India dismissed England under 200 on a deteriorating pitch at the Chepauk. This is the 28th time Ashwin has picked up a five-wicket haul for India in Tests while this is his 26th in Asia.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer for India in the second innings against England. After an average display in the first innings, Ashwin showed why he is regarded as one of the best spinners in the world as he picked up six wickets to help India dismiss England for 178 runs at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Ashwin had figures of 6/61 as he picked up the last three wickets as India dismissed England under 200 on a deteriorating pitch at the Chepauk. This is the 28th time Ashwin has picked up a five-wicket haul for India in Tests while this is his 26th in Asia.
READ | 1st Test, Day 4: Pujara, Gill keep India steady after early loss
He has a great record at home with 22 five-wicket hauls and it was his third in Chennai. Ashwin has equaled England pacer James Anderson's record of most 5-wicket hauls at home in Test Cricket. He is now only behind Anil Kumble (25), Rangana Herath (26), and leader Muttiah Muralitharan (45). While it is possible that Ashwin might overtake Herath and Kumble but it remains to be seen if he can reach Muralitharan's record.
India had a perfect start to their second innings with the ball as premier spinner R Ashwin dismissed England's opening batsman Rory Burns off the first ball of the innings.
With that, Ashwin achieved a feat to be mighty proud of. The India spinner, with his dismissal of Burns, became the first spinner in more than 100 years to get a wicket off the first ball of an innings. Before him, it was South African cricketer Bert Vogler to do so in 1907. The first spinner ever to pick up a wicket off the first ball of an innings was former England bowler Bobby Peel in 1888, making Ashwin the spinner to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 4: India reach 39/1 at stumps, need 381 runs to win
Tim Paine takes bowling duties in domestic game, picks a wicket - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma joins elite list of Indian pacers with 300 Test wickets
- India vs England: Ishant Sharma became the 6th Indian bowler to pick 300 wickets in Test cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Butcher says India have found player to 'challenge or replace Ravindra Jadeja'
- India vs England: Mark Butcher feels Washington Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Giving new ball to Ashwin a lovely move by Virat Kohli': Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't tell him to develop defense': Gambhir says he doesn't want Pant to change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stokes takes a one-handed stunner as England bowl out India for 337 - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You can see the difference between him and other players': Ojha praises Gill
- India vs England: Shubman Gill had started off well, hitting five delightful fours before driving Jofra Archer and getting caught sharply by James Anderson at mid-on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Through the series, Kohli will get 1-2 hundreds: Michael Vaughan
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Virat Kohli to end his wait for a century in the ongoing England Test series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has to learn a few more things': Pujara on Pant's dismissal for 91
- India vs England: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara pointed out that Rishabh Pant needs to see the bigger picture and play as per situation to get the team in a better position.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pujara also benefitted': Laxman explains the 'good thing' about Pant's approach
- India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman was happy with the way Pant performed in Chennai, saying the left-handed batsman has become more mature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He is due for a big score: Gavaskar on Kohli
- India vs England: Kohli went the entire 2020 without scoring a single international century for India, the first time it happened in 12 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: R Ashwin equals James Anderson's record in elite list
- Ashwin had figures of 6/61 as he picked up the last three wickets as India dismissed England under 200 on a deteriorating pitch at the Chepauk. This is the 27th time Ashwin has picked up a five-wicket haul for India in Tests while this is his 26th in Asia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPCA removes cricket committee which questioned Pandit's appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox