India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Sundar key as India battle to avoid follow-on
India vs England Score 1st Test Day 4: Follow score and updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:31 AM IST
India vs England 1st Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin have come out to bat. Dom Bess kicks off the proceedings on Day 4. HERE WE GO!
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:25 AM IST
5 minutes to go!
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Pitch Report
Nick Night gives an update on Day 4 pitch:
“First time some scarring outside off stump for right-hander.There is going to be turn and bounce for Bess,” says Nick Night on the broadcast.
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Weather Report
The weather is pretty similar to the first three days. Temperature is 26 degrees Celcius - slightly cooler than day three - with 69% of humidity.
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara on Pant's batting
"The way Rishabh bats especially against spinners, I think he likes to take them on and that's the way he will go about it," Pujara in the post-match press conference. "He still has to learn a few more things, he still has to put the team in a commanding position because he is capable of that and he's missing out on hundreds. I'm sure he will learn from this but it is good that he is in form."
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli's century draught
"Pressure is what brings the best out of Virat Kohli. And we've seen that time and again over the years then when he's got his back to the wall is when he plays his best cricket. Sometimes when you're batting at No. 4 and you're 200/2 when you go in to bat, you tend to think that batting is easy. He knows now that batting is not easy and he's got to put everything out there and focus," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports Network during Day 3 of the India-England Test in Chennai.
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:47 AM IST
India need 122 runs to avoid follow-on
It's going to be a tough day for India as they need to make another 122 runs to avoid follow-on. The hosts are currently 321 runs behind the England total. Washington Sundar (33) and R Aswhin (8) will resume the proceedings for the hosts on the fourth day morning.
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Day 3 session highlights
1st session: 24.1 overs, 82 runs, 4 wickets, Score: ENG: 578 all-out (190.1) | IND: 59/2 (14)
2nd session: 27 overs, 95 runs, 2 wickets, Score: IND: 154/4 (41)
3rd session: 33 overs, 103 runs, 2 wickets, Score: IND: 257/6 (74)
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Milestone for Rishabh Pant
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant another rapid innings on the third day of the first Test. He became the 10th wicketkeeper batsman to score 50+ scores in 3 consecutive innings at home. He is the only 2nd Indian wicket keeper-batsman after MS Dhoni to do so.
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:26 AM IST
India vs England 1st Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of Test cricket. The third day of the game was enlightened by the knocks of Rishabh Pant (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73) as they put up a fighting 119-run stand for the fifth wicket. But the heart-breaking moment was Pant losing his wicket in 90s again on the home soil. Now comes the penultimate day of the match when the onus is on Washinton Sundar (33) and Ravichandran Ashiwn (8*). In response to England’s mammoth 578 for 10, India have scored 257 for 6 and are 321 runs behind.
So, get ready for yet another roller coaster ride as we enter Day 4 of the first Test from Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has to learn a few more things': Pujara on Pant's dismissal for 91
- India vs England: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara pointed out that Rishabh Pant needs to see the bigger picture and play as per situation to get the team in a better position.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pujara also benefitted': Laxman explains the 'good thing' about Pant's approach
- India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman was happy with the way Pant performed in Chennai, saying the left-handed batsman has become more mature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He is due for a big score: Gavaskar on Kohli
- India vs England: Kohli went the entire 2020 without scoring a single international century for India, the first time it happened in 12 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dom Bess spins it as India’s top-order tumbles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli got opened up': Butcher explains how Bess got India captain out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debutant Kyle Mayers shatters records to help West Indies achieve a historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not very often you see Virat being quiet: Laxman on how Bess got Kohli's wicket
- Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England’s favour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become 'lot more consistent'
- Pant targeted England spinner, Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 4 Live: Ashwin, Sundar key as India battle to avoid follow-on
'It's not even a matter of reputation': Butcher on Pant's blazing innings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli Flood: Pant and Harbhajan extend condolences to affected families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I looked to get him out': Bess explains how his plan against Virat Kohli worked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rizwan Ali confident of Pakistan win against South Africa on final day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admiring Pujara wants more from impactful Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox