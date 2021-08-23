‘They may face a big challenge’: Montey Panesar explains why Headingley Test won’t be easy for Team India

After defeating England by 151 runs at Lord’s, Virat Kohli’s Team India is gearing up for the third Test of the five-match series, which begins on Wednesday at Headingley. The Indian contingent arrived in Leeds on Sunday and began training for the upcoming face-off.

In comparison to the hosts, Team India has looked well balanced and strong in the series so far. However, former England spinner Monty Panesar believes that Kohli & Co will face a tough challenge at Headingely as it’s the home ground of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

While speaking with the Times of India, Panesar said if India bowl well and manage to get rid of Root early, they won’t have any major problem in winning the third Test.

“Headingley is the home ground for Joe Root and also Jonny Bairstow. India played really outstanding cricket in the Lord's Test, but they may face a big challenge in Headingley. If India continue to bowl like this, they will go on and win the series,” said Panesar.

“India are favourites to win the Headingley Test only if they get Joe Root out early. Siraj is the biggest difference for them. Siraj has made things difficult for England in the series so far. England batsmen are finding it difficult to read Siraj well,” he added.

Panesar further shared his view on the on-field banter between the players of both teams that became one of the major talking points of the Lord’s Test. The former cricketer feels that the visitors would harsh on England in Leeds as well.

“Virat Kohli would want his players to go hard at the English batsmen in Headingley. That's the approach he would be going with. The Indian team would want the confrontation and drama,” Panesar said.