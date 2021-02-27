IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: We would be doing ourselves a disservice by blaming the pitch, says Jonathan Trott
Jonathan Trott.(ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott.(ECB Media)
cricket

India vs England: We would be doing ourselves a disservice by blaming the pitch, says Jonathan Trott

The pitch of the Pink-ball Test here received a lot of flak from some quarters after England were bundled out for 112 and 81 in the two innings during their 10-wicket loss on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:56 PM IST

The Motera track was a "tricky one" but England's batting coach Jonathan Trott feels that it would be a "disservice" to solely blame the 22-yard strip instead of focussing on the chinks in their armoury.

The pitch of the Pink-ball Test here received a lot of flak from some quarters after England were bundled out for 112 and 81 in the two innings during their 10-wicket loss on Thursday.

Also read: I have stopped thinking about landmarks long back: R Ashwin on Anil Kumble's 619 wicket-mark

"I thought it was tricky at times for everybody to play on, obviously pretty dry and that's what we have seen here in India. We had first use for it, so we would have like to score more runs and put India under bit of pressure," he said in a virtual press conference.

"We saw when we bowled well, we could restrict them to."

Trott didn't want to get into the blame game and said things could have been different if England would have batted well in the first innings.

"I always like to see what we could have done better instead of blame things.

"If we could have got 200 or 250 in the first innings, it would have been different game. The mentality (mental approach) of batting in the second innings would have been very different.

"So looking and blaming the pitch, I think, would be doing ourselves a disservice. Yes, the ball did spin and there were balls which skid on but it was same for both sides."

Asked does it do Test cricket disservice to see a Test match end inside two days, Trott said: "Whether it finishes in two days or whatever, you always want to see good cricket and good battle between bat and ball and clearly bowlers had the upper hand in this Test series so let's see what happens in last Test.

"I wouldn't say it does disservice I would say different conditions, different countries all around the world, that's make Test cricket so unique and that's the way the game is played."

Asked about the mood in the camp, he said: "It is disappointing with how the two Tests have gone for us. But you don't become a bad side after just two Test matches, yes it hurts and we want to pull up our socks and do well for England. It makes you doubly determined to do well."

At times desperation proves to be counter-productive, Trott said.

"It is important that one does not become too desperate. You feel for the lads, nobody sees them work harder than the coaches do. They are hurting in the dressing room.

"...We are disappointed with the way we played, but its done and the focus on the next match. I don't think anyone is feeling sorry for themselves. Lot of guys want to do well, relishing the challenges of next week."

Trott said England have to get used to the Pink ball as Day-Night cricket is here to stay.

"Pink ball swings lot more, it doesn't change its colour, it does feel different. But Pink ball cricket is here to stay so it is important that guys get used to it.

"Some very good matches have been played around the world. It will be in the Ashes, I presume so, so guys have to be comfortable with it."

Trott said his team has to match India in the skill set in the next match.

"After losing the first one, we thought we need to pull up our socks and unfortunately this one didn't go our way as well. We have won 6 out of 8 Tests in sub-continent, so I don't think it is time to get too down on ourselves," he said.

"I think India played well, they bowled well with their two spinners. It is time for us to match them skill wise in whatever the surface is come next week."

Trott said it was tricky for a top-order batsman to face spin first-up.

"I think starting against spin as a top order batsman can be tricky. Certainly in England, you play a lot of seam, so getting used to it, getting your head around that is key, India opened with spinners in the last Test and the previous one as well," he said.

"So starting against spin is tricky, certainly with the new ball that is skidding and odd one turning. Getting used to the rhythm is key, the more you face, you get used to the pace of the pitch. You can adjust when it (ball) gets old."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs England: On being asked about the criticism of the pitch, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair"
READ FULL STORY
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @pib on MONDAY, FEB. 22., 2021** Ahmedabad: View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_22_2021_000246B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @pib on MONDAY, FEB. 22., 2021** Ahmedabad: View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_22_2021_000246B)(PTI)
cricket

Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India vs England: Also the BCCI bigwigs along with the team management understands the fact that another dust bowl won't augur well for the new venue which is expected to host a lot of important matches during IPL as well as ICC T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan.. File(AP)
Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan.. File(AP)
cricket

PCB CEO Wasim Khan likely to get extension at BOG meeting

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Although the BOG has a long agenda to deal with one of the main items is giving an extension to Wasim Khan, who has also expressed his interest in continuing as CEO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates.
cricket

Ball makers SG to conduct more trials after two day pink ball Test

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:05 PM IST
India vs England: Ashwin says players will take time to adapt, as BCCI confirms pink ball Tests here to stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jonathan Trott.(ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott.(ECB Media)
cricket

We would be doing ourselves a disservice by blaming the pitch: Trott

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The pitch of the Pink-ball Test here received a lot of flak from some quarters after England were bundled out for 112 and 81 in the two innings during their 10-wicket loss on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate. File(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate. File(AP)
cricket

Stopped thinking about landmarks long back: Ashwin on Kumble's 619 wicket-mark

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowler to complete 400 wickets in Test cricket and was asked if surpassing 'Peak 619' could be a reality in coming years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a Test match against England(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a Test match against England(PTI)
cricket

Will India lose WTC points if ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as 'poor'? Explained

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:54 PM IST
India vs England: Although it is unlikely that ICC will pass such a judgment on the Ahmedabad pitch used for the third Test but even if they do, it won’t affect India’s points in the World Test Championship (WTC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. File(Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. File(Getty Images)
cricket

COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra: No spectators for 3 Pune ODIs

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:05 PM IST
There was some doubts that three ODIs will be shifted elsewhere but after a meeting between CM Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president Vikas Kakatkar, the permission for the games were obtained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
cricket

Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST
India vs England: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prerak Mankad celebrates his century. (BCCI)
Prerak Mankad celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
cricket

Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Opening up about the media leaks regarding his coaching style, Australia's Justin Langer said the controversy was hard on his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darren Gough feels England will find it tough to come back in the final Test. (Getty Images)
Darren Gough feels England will find it tough to come back in the final Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

The mentality of this Indian team is like Australia in the 90s: Darren Gough

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • India vs England: As far as India’s performance goes, Gough sees a lot of the mighty Australia that dominated cricket in the late 90s and 2000s in the current Indian team and its thought process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs England: On being asked about the criticism of the pitch, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair"
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @pib on MONDAY, FEB. 22., 2021** Ahmedabad: View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_22_2021_000246B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @pib on MONDAY, FEB. 22., 2021** Ahmedabad: View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_22_2021_000246B)(PTI)
cricket

Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India vs England: Also the BCCI bigwigs along with the team management understands the fact that another dust bowl won't augur well for the new venue which is expected to host a lot of important matches during IPL as well as ICC T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virender Sehwag during last year's Road Safety World Series.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virender Sehwag during last year's Road Safety World Series.(Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
India Legends will play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's James Neesham, left, and Martin Guptill celebrate the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade.(AP)
New Zealand's James Neesham, left, and Martin Guptill celebrate the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade.(AP)
cricket

NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac