India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Auckland weather and pitch report - Chances of rain in the afternoon at Eden Park

cricket

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 06:01 IST

India take on New Zealand in the second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday with the series on the line. This has largely been the case for India in whatever ODI they have played in between a host of T20Is. In their last two home series – against West Indies and Australia - they came from 0-1 down to take the series 2-1. No reason why they cannot repeat the same against New Zealand. The 5-0 whitewash in T20Is must still be fresh in the Virat Kohli-led side’s memory. The batting functioned like a well-oiled machine for India even in Hamilton. A hundred from Shreyas Iyer powered them to 347 but the fielding and to some extent the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur let them down. This, however, takes nothing away from Ross Taylor’s brilliant 103*.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand XI predictions - With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls

“We are trying to get better but we were average. There is no doubt about that. We can get better,” said India’s fielding coach R Sridhar ahead of the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

“There are a lot of things we need to address. We will actually have dialogues with the player and see what is more important for a player and then go about it in that way,” he said.

India vs New Zealand head to head

It will be interesting to see if the short boundaries and overcast conditions prompt Virat Kohli to make some changes to the side, from which he has been apprehensive of late.

New Zealand, on the other hand, look set to hand a debut to 6 ft 8 inches tall fast bowler Kyle Jamieson.

Auckland weather for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

There are around 50% chances of rain in the afternoon and evening in Auckland as per accuweather and it will largely remain cloudy throughout the course of the 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI. The rain at best could cause mini stoppages in the game but really should not have any large bearing on the game. The temperature is likely to be between 18 and 24 degrees Celcius.

Auckland pitch report for Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI

The pitches have been very good in New Zealand so far. Auckland is generally a batting-friendly venue and it is likely to remain the same in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI. The dictating factor and dare we say even more than pitch will be the size of the boundary, which may also prompt India to think of Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI venue insights of Eden park Auckland

Highest team total: 340/5 by New Zealand against Australia in 2007

Lowest team total: 73 by New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2007

Highest individual score: 146* by M Stoinis (AUS) against New Zealand in 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/28 by MA Starc (AUS) against New Zealand in 2015

Biggest partnership: 196* MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (IND) for 5th wicket against Zimbabwe