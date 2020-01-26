India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Auckland weather and pitch report: Another high scoring encounter on cards on sunny day in Auckland

cricket

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:38 IST

After a stunning six-wicket win in the first T20I against New Zealand, India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Eden Park in Auckland in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Virat Kohli & co. will be eager to win the match and extend their lead in the five-match T20I series, especially since the match is being played on the same day India are celebrating their 70th Republic Day. The curtain raiser of the series was a showdown between India and Kiwi batsmen, with the visitors coming out on top. Will it be more of the same in the 2nd T20I? Here is a look at Auckland’s weather and pitch report on Sunday.

The cloud cover in Auckland is expected to be around 15 per cent throughout the day, but 0 per cent chance of rain and precipitation is predicted on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hover between 26 degree celcius and 18 degree celcius on Sunday, and it is expected to be a sunny day.

Also read: India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change

The dew factor is expected to play a role on the Auckland pitch at night, which might prompt the captain winning the toss to elect to bowl. Eden Park is one of the smallest grounds, and the pitch is known to help batsmen, much like it was seen in the first T20I. The 2nd T20I could turn out to be another high-scoring thriller between India and New Zealand.

Eden Park Auckland Venue Insights

Highest team total: 245/5 by AUS vs NZ in 2018

Lowest team total: 107 all-out by NZ against SA in 2017

Highest individual score: 105 by M Guptill (NZ) against AUS in 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 by Tim Southee (NZ) against PAK in 2010

Also read: ‘I want them to...’: Ganguly sets target for Kohli & Co in New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I channel and online streaming details

All the matches will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Bangla).

India vs New Zealand Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner