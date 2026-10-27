India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Ishan Kishan ruled out, Sooryavanshi set to retain his place at No.3

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: India are in touching distance of yet another T20I series win, and Shreyas Iyer's men just need to win the third match in Wellington to gain an unassailable lead in the five-match series against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan has yet to fully recover from his injury and has thereforebeen ruled out. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to continue in the playing XI and, in all probability, will be batting at No.3....Read More

For New Zealand, Matt Henry will miss the remainder of the series as his workload will be managed ahead of the ODI and Tests against India. Lockie Ferguson will miss the third T20I and it would be interesting to see what sort of combination the hosts go in with.