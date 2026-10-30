India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Updates: Mayank takes early wickets to rattle New Zealand
Get here all latest updates from the fourth T20I game between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: India win the toss and decide to bowl. Two changes for them. Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav come in for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar....Read More
India look to continue piling misery on New Zealand in the penultimate game of the five-T20I series at Eden Park, Auckland. The Shreyas Iyer-led team has won the previous three matches and enjoys an unassailable 3-0 lead at present. It will be interesting to see if the team gives teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a third straight game.
The 15-year-old was brought into the Playing XI after injury to Ishan Kishan in the first game. Kishan is expected to be back for the fourth game. India might want to continue with Sooryavanshi and rest someone else, in light of his good batting in the third game and in order to boost his morale.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will be depleted in their bowling department after injuries to Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. With Eden Park having the shortest straight boundaries in the world, it appears there is no end in sight to their troubles.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 12:46:35 PM IST
Mitchell targeting the short side
Back-to-back sixes, in the direction of long-on. It's j 47m there. Mayank Yadav is under pressure. Back-to-back fours follow. What a comeback. He traps Mitchell in front. His second wicket of the night. Wait, a review has been taken. It's been turned down. He is out. Mitchell goes for 24. New Zealand 34/2 in 2.5 overs.
Hit for 6,6,4,4 and Mayank Yadav still has the bearings to pin Daryl Mitchell plumb before the wickets. Superb bowling!
- 30 Oct 2026, 12:42:07 PM IST
Mayank does well on return
He replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar for this game. Bowled with some nice pace in the first over and got the wicket of Tim Seifert. Just the start he needed. Daryl Mitchell is the number three. He did well in the previous game.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 12:31:50 PM IST
Mayank to bowl the first over
Tim Seifert to face him. Finn Allen is at the other end. Single to mid-off. Dot to backward point. OUT. No. Prince Yadav takes the catch at deep third man but throws the ball back in, in time. Turns out it's a no-ball. Two off the free-hit on the offside. Seifert goes off the last ball! Short ball on the offside, goes for an uppish shot. Prince, at deep third man, runs to his right to take a simple catch. New Zealand 5/1 after the first over.
- 30 Oct 2026, 12:28:13 PM IST
National anthems underway!
India first! Always an emotional moment for players as well as fans. Around 40,000 spectators are at the venue. This kind of crowd presence is not common in New Zealand during cricket matches.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 12:14:35 PM IST
What our cricket expert Somshuvra Laha makes of Iyer's decision
Win the toss, opt to bowl and chase down the target, Shreyas Iyer isn't moving away from this strategy any time soon it seems. With the series pocketed, this was a good chance to test themselves as the defending team but India clearly not thinking on those lines.
- 30 Oct 2026, 12:12:34 PM IST
New Zealand XI
Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher
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- 30 Oct 2026, 12:11:20 PM IST
India XI
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav
- 30 Oct 2026, 12:02:34 PM IST
India bowl first!
For the fourth time, they are going to chase in this series. Two changes for India. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes out for Ishan Kishan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Mayank Yadav. One change for New Zealand: Nathan Smith comes in for Kyle Jamieson
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- 30 Oct 2026, 12:00:55 PM IST
Eden Park has the shortest straight boundary!
It's 47m straight on one side. Batsmen will be difficult to stop.
- 30 Oct 2026, 11:46:22 AM IST
India's bilateral T20I record in New Zealand
Out of 15 completed games so far, India have won 10, with the hosts claiming four. One is a tie. Two of India's wins are in the Super Over – during the 2020 series. India won all five T20I matches on that tour. They can do it again. However, it may be noted that the ICC doesn't count Super Over wins as outright results. Irrespective of who wins the Super Over, it's considered a tie. The first tie mentioned above couldn't see the Super Over. When rain stopped the match for good, the DLS scores were level.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 11:30:46 AM IST
What else the left-hander said
Have a read! Varma reveals how he performs his vice-captaincy duties.
- 30 Oct 2026, 11:29:16 AM IST
Tilak explains his batting approach ahead of the game
“I always had the power game. Initially, what I used to do at No.3 — where I have scored two centuries -- I wanted to set the momentum for the batters after me. Now, when I bat at No.5 and No.6, I want to take the game deep. If the ball is there to hit, I hit, but initially, I take time, focusing on singles, doubles and piercing the gaps. I tell the player at the other end to go all out. Now I have played quite a few matches for India, so I tell young players to hit. When we are in that phase of real pressure towards the very end, then I take the responsibility to score fast and help the team win."
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- 30 Oct 2026, 11:26:27 AM IST
Here is the HT preview by Somshuvra Laha
Have a read!
- 30 Oct 2026, 11:20:48 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand. The match kicks off at 12:30 pm. Stay tuned.
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