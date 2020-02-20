e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson wants last look at pitch before naming side

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson wants last look at pitch before naming side

Ind vs NZ: Kane Williamson will make a final inspection of the Basin Reserve pitch before confirming his side for the first test against India on Friday.

cricket Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Wellington
New Zealand's Kane Williamson
New Zealand's Kane Williamson (REUTERS)
         

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make a final inspection of the Basin Reserve pitch before confirming his side for the first test against India on Friday, though pace bowler Kyle Jamieson looks set for his debut in the absence of Neil Wagner. Wagner has withdrawn from the squad to await the birth of his first child and while Matt Henry was drafted into the 13-man squad as cover Williamson said on Thursday he had not been included in the 12 that will make up the final selection.

“We just want to have another look at this surface,” Williamson told reporters. “It’s got a different look to what we’re used to seeing here at the Basin.”

ALSO READ: Opening combination, Ishant’s fitness - Virat Kohli drops big hint about India’s team combination

If selected, the 2.03m Jamieson would join spearheads Trent Boult and Tim Southee in a three-pronged pace attack but Williamson said it would not be easy to fill Wagner’s shoes.

“You don’t replace a guy like Neil,” he added. “The qualities that he brings are quite unique but you then bring in a guy who targets slightly different areas, coming from a slightly different height as well.”

All-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel are likely to be the gunning for the remaining two spots depending on the final inspection of the pitch before play starts at 11.30 a.m. (2230 GMT).

Basin Reserve groundsman Hagen Faith said he expected the pitch to be competitive throughout the test but Wellington’s wet summer had not helped in preparing the ground.

He expected spinners would come into play later in the test as the pitch broke down, but signs on Thursday were that any assistance was likely to come from bounce rather than turn.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
IAF’s Wuhan evacuation flight delayed as coronavirus toll surges past 2,000
IAF’s Wuhan evacuation flight delayed as coronavirus toll surges past 2,000
Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Trump’s visit
Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Trump’s visit
‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre
‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not keeping any portfolio
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not keeping any portfolio
Why Donald Trump’s 6.4 tonne car ‘Beast’ is making Agra admin jittery
Why Donald Trump’s 6.4 tonne car ‘Beast’ is making Agra admin jittery
Tesla is working on improved EV batteries to reduce range anxiety
Tesla is working on improved EV batteries to reduce range anxiety
‘Thankful to SC’: Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators
‘Thankful to SC’: Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news