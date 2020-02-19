e-paper
India vs New Zealand: 'He will bring new dynamics' - Ross Taylor on why New Zealand not looking at Jasprit Bumrah only

India vs New Zealand: ‘He will bring new dynamics’ - Ross Taylor on why New Zealand not looking at Jasprit Bumrah only

Speaking about his own form, Taylor said that he was still good enough to be in the side as he was hungry to take the field and score runs.

cricket Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ross Taylor
File image of Ross Taylor(REUTERS)
         

When Ross Taylor walks out for New Zealand for the first Test in Wellington, he will become the first player in the world to play 100 Tests, ODIs and T20I matches. The seasoned batsman will be a key element for New Zealand and he will be a big threat for India. However, the impact and pedigree of the Indian bowling is not lost on the right-hander. Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test match, Taylor singled out Jasprit Bumrah and said that the pacer can put the hosts in trouble. He also spoke about the addition of Ishant Sharma in the squad and said that the lanky pacer will add new dynamics to the visitors’ bowling unit.

“I think if we just look at Bumrah we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic. Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team. They have got a world-class batting line-up as well and we have to get through that. We have to be on our game to be successful against them,” Taylor told reporters in the pre-match conference.

ALSO READ: Opening combination, Ishant’s fitness - Virat Kohli drops big hint about India’s team combination

He also spoke about the conditions at the Basin Reserve, the venue of the first Test and said that movement on the pitch on the first day of the play.

 Also Watch | ‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

“It normally does a little bit early on and it depends how long it goes for. It is a world-class Indian side all the way through and probably the biggest thing about thing Indian side and how well they have played over the last few years. They always have world-class batters and bowlers,” Taylor said.



“I think I’m still good enough to this team by fine enough to field and still hungry to score runs. I’m happy for that,” he added.

cricket news