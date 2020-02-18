ODIs, T20Is, now Tests: Ross Taylor set to become first cricketer to achieve remarkable feat in 1st Test against India

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:16 IST

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is set to create history when India take on New Zealand in the first of the two Tests starting from February 21 at the Westpac stadium in Wellington. Taylor, who became the first New Zealand cricketer to feature in 100 T20Is in the five-match series against India, will become the first ever cricketer to play 100 matches across formats. The India vs New Zealand 1st Test Wellington will mark Taylor’s 100th Test match. He has already played 100 T20Is and 231 ODIs.

Taylor will also become only the fourth from New Zealand after Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum to play 100 Test matches.

Ahead of his milestone 100th Test in front of his home crowd, Taylor said he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday.

Also Read | ‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series

Taylor became New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in tests when he surpassed Stephen Fleming’s career tally of 7,172 against Australia in Sydney last month.

Far from seeing the finish line for his career, Taylor said he had been urged to reset his goals in a congratulatory call from former New Zealand test opener and coach John Wright.

“He said it was a nice time to relax, but at the same time nice to rejig those goals,” Taylor said in comments published by New Zealand’s Stuff media on Tuesday.

“Give yourself something to chase ... Goals aren’t everything but they’re a nice reminder when your mind is going in different directions, to bring you back on track and give you a focus.”

Also Read | T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031

Taylor said he was keen to be in the frame for New Zealand’s bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title when the men’s tournament kicks off in Australia in October.

He would also not rule out the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, having played in the heart-breaking defeat to hosts England in last year’s title-decider.

“First and foremost I want to get to next year -- the Twenty20 World Cup and then the home summer -- and then I’ll have a good idea on how I’m placed at the end of next summer.

“Whether there is still a drive, whether I’m good enough, whether I’m fit enough, and whether I deserve my spot in the side. If I can tick all those, then definitely 2023 is an option.”

It will be a party atmosphere for Taylor at the Basin Reserve on Friday, with New Zealand Cricket offering dozens of free tickets for his extended family on the weekend of his sister’s wedding.

“You always want to do well, and first and foremost the game is more important,” he said.

“At the same time you can put extra pressure on yourself.

“You’ve just got to go out and enjoy it and take it as another game. Hopefully I can contribute in any way I can.”

(With agency inputs)