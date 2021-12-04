India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: IND lead by 332 runs as Mayank, Pujara end day on 69/0 at Stumps
India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India ended the day at 69/0 at Stumps, and with a hefty lead of 332 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (29*), opening the batting instead of Shubman Gill, started steady with Mayank Agarwal (38*) in the second innings to take India's lead past 300. The two went on to stitch a half-century opening stand. Virat Kohli had the option of enforcing the follow-on but he decided against it. India took complete control on Day 2 as New Zealand were bundled out on 62 in their first innings. It all started with Mohammed Siraj decimating the New Zealand top-order, dismissing three batters in quick succession. R Ashwin scalped four, Axar Patel picked two and Jayant Yadav dismissed one. The tourists at the moment trail by 263 runs. Meanwhile, New Zealand had kicked-off Day 2 on an impressive note with Ajaz Patel picking all the ten Indian wickets. The spinner becomes the third cricketer after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal too impressed with a fantastic 150 and found great support by Axar, who completed his maiden half-century in Tests. India posted 325 in their first innings after resuming action on Day 2 from the overnight score of 221-4.
Catch the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:36 PM
IND vs NZ: Curtains down
That's all the action we have for you today. Thank you so much for joining us. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3, which could well be the final day of this New Zealand tour. Until then, it's goodbye!
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:31 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: One eventful day
Well, it began with Mayank Agarwal getting to 150 followed by Ajaz Patel achieving a unique feat. New Zealand went into the innings break with heaps of momentum but Mohammed Siraj abolished it quickly by picking up three quick wickets. Then, the spinners spun their web as Ashwin (4 wickets), Axar (2), and Jayant (1) played their respective roles in bundling the Kiwis out for 62. Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on and Shubman Gill, after suffering a blow to his elbow while fielding, did not open. Yet, Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) and Mayank Agarwal (38*) took India to 69/0 after 21 overs. India lead by 332 runs now
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:27 PM
IND vs NZ Live Score: Mayank Agarwal speaks to the broadcasters
"This innings was all about grit and determination. I haven't changed much, just tried to stay side on, but it's more mental than technical. For my batting, if I don't attack I'll get stuck, so if I don't put Ajaz under the pump, he will keep bowling in good areas. The Indian domestic circuit is tough, and the years anyone spends there helps them. It's hard and the experience and learnings you get is phenomenal, and I've carried that into international cricket. We will look to pile on as many runs as we can tomorrow and put the pressure on New Zealand."
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:23 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: STUMPS
India are 69/0 at Stumps on Day 2, lead by 332 runs.
Good to see Mayank Agarwal congratulate Ajaz Patel for his 10-fer
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:20 PM
A discussion between the umpires
A discussion between the umpire and they have called it stumps
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:19 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Mayank bags another 6
SIX! CRUNCHED FOR A SIX OVER LONG OFF! Floated from Somerville and Mayank charges down the track to hammer it for a flat six.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:13 PM
IND vs NZ Live: Change in bowling
Rachin Ravindra is introduced into the attack
FOUR! Tossed up and it is turns away, runs off Mayank's outside edge to the third man fence.
IND are 63/0 after 20 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:13 PM
IND vs NZ: Physio attending to Mayank Agarwal
Agarwal looking in a bit of discomfort as the physio is out in the middle. After a slight stop, we are back in action. Ajaz Patel has been taken off the attack and his first spell comes to an end
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:12 PM
Update on Shubman Gill from BCCI
"Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure."
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:08 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: Somerville introduced
Will Somerville has now been introduced into the attack. 3 off his 1st over.
IND are 59/0 after 19 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:07 PM
About 20 minutes of play left, if light permits
7 overs in 23 minutes is what we are remaining with on Day 2, provided light permits
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 05:00 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: NZ looking battered
As Kyle Jamieson continues to shell one bouncer after another, Sunil Gavaskar in the comm box quips: “There is no element of surprise here”.
Like I said earlier, this has been a tough day, barring the first session, for the Kiwis
JUST SHORT! The ploy nearly worked. Jamieson changes the angle by coming around the wicket and bowls it quick and short into Pujara's rib-cage area. Pujara twists and tried to keep the ball along the ground but he almost played it into the hands of Henry Nicholls at gully
JUST WIDE! ONCE AGAIN, THE PLAN ALMOST WORKS. This time, the ball comes off Pujara's gloves and whizzes past the leg slip. Initial thoughts were that it came off his gloves but the umpire eventually signalled two leg-byes
IND 53/0 after 17 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:53 PM
IND vs NZ Live Score: 50-run stand
FOUR! SHORT FROM JAMIESON AND PULLED AWAY HANDSOMELY FOR FOUR BY MAYANK! With that India's 50 is up and so it the half-century stand between the openers.
IND 50/0 after 15 overs
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:43 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: More misery for the Black Caps
FOUR! Moves leg side, skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and goes inside-out to collect another 4! Mayank Agarwal continues his good form at the Wankhede
IND 46/0 after 14 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:38 PM
IND vs NZ: INDIA'S LEAD CROSSES 300 WITH A 6
SIX! short and straight from Ajaz, who is looking visibly exhausted, and Pujara hoicks the ball over deep mid-wicket for a 6!
IND are 38/0 after 12 overs
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:30 PM
Kyle Jamieson is brought on
Latham introduced Kyle Jamieson and he begins with a mean bouncer to Agarwal
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:26 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: Ajaz drops Mayank
DROPPED! A tough chance for Ajaz as Mayank hammered the ball over him. The ball burst through his hands and the batter collected a single.
IND are 28/0 after 9 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:18 PM
FOUR, SOUTHEE UNHAPPY, KYLE DIVES OVER THE BALL
FOUR! A classic cover drive that ends with Southee looking visibly unhappy with his fielder Kyle Jamieson, who dives over the ball.
Well, just been that kind of a day for the Black Caps
IND 24/0 after 7 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:14 PM
India vs New Zealand: PUJARA DEALING IN BOUNDARIES
FOUR! He was dismissed on a duck by Ajaz in the first bowler but so far in the second innings, Pujara has dominated Ajaz by striking his third boundary. He gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through covers for 4.
IND 20/0 after 6 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Solid cricket all around
Tight line and length from Southee and Mayank is equal to it with great defense.
IND 16/0 after 5overs
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:09 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st Live Updates: Maiden from Ajaz Patel
Ajaz Patel runs through his over in quick time.
IND 13/0 after 4 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 04:02 PM
IND vs NZ Live Score: A quite over from Southee
A tidy over from Southee as he gives away just 1 from it.
IND 13/0 after 3 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:57 PM
India vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel back with the ball
Just a little 2h30m minutes ago, Ajaz Patel walked off to a standing ovation after picking all 10 wickets. Little did he know that he would have to bowl again soon after
FOUR! A drag down onto Pujara's pads who evades the pair by colelcting four through fine leg.
FOUR! Short and wide from Ajaz, Pujara rocks onto the backfoot and latches onto it by slapping it through backward point for 4.
IND 12/0 after 2 overs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:55 PM
IND vs NZ Live: Off the mark with a four
FOUR! And Mayank is up and running in the second innings with a boundary. Southee strays down leg and Mayank nonchalantly clips it off his pads for four through fine leg
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:52 PM
IND vs NZ: Pujara opens with Mayank
Cheteshwar Pujara walks in with Mayank Agarwal to open the Indian second innings as Shubman Gill sits out. The young cricketer had left the field midway during New Zealand innings after he hurt his fingers while trying to save a shot by Kyle Jamieson.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:40 PM
IND vs NZ: NZ all-out for 62
Kyle Jamieson is the last man to depart as New Zealand are bundled out on 62. With this India have taken a massive lead of 263 runs and now we will wait and watch if India enforce the follow-on.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:38 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin picks his 4th wicket
Ashwin picks his 4th wicket as William Somerville departs on 0. The batter tries to play it over the 30-yard circle but doesn't get the desired connected and ends up lobbying the ball straight to Siraj at mid-on. NZ: 61-9
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:34 PM
IND vs NZ: Back to back maidens
Back to back maidens by India as the spinners maintain the pressure on the tourists. Kyle Jamieson have shown some resistance and added 16 runs. NZ: 61-8
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:25 PM
IND vs NZ: Incredible stuff by Saha
Excellent wicket-keeping by Wriddhiman Saha as he sees an opportunity to stump William Somerville. However, the batter manages to put his bat back right on time, but full marks for that effort. NZ: 59-8
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:21 PM
IND vs NZ: Jamieson 2nd player from NZ to reach double digits
Kyle Jamieson is the second player from New Zealand camp to reach double digits. In fact, he is the leading run-scorer among them. NZ: 59-8
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:13 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin bags second wicket in the same over
Ashwin bags second wicket in the same over as New Zealand go eight down. Southee is dismissed on 0. NZ: 53-8
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:12 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin picks second wicket
R Ashwin picks his second wicket as Tom Blundell is caught at leg slip by Pujara on 8. NZ: 53-7
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:09 PM
IND vs NZ: Boundaries come for NZ
Two boundaries come in the previous over bowled by Jayant Yadav, one by Jamieson and the other one by Blundell. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is out for the moment after he hurt his finger while trying to save a shot by Jamieson. Suryakumar Yadav comes in for him. NZ: 52-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 03:02 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin beats Jamieson multiple times
Extremely tough for new man Kyle Jamieson to tackle Ashwin at the moment as the bowler is generating good amount of turn and bounce in almost every delivery he bowled. One run come from it as New Zealand reach 40-6.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:58 PM
IND vs NZ: Action resumes
The proceedings after Tea is underway with tall Kyle Jamieson on strike. Jayant Yadav will bowl the remaining two deliveries of his over. NZ: 38-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:55 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel on his 10-wicket haul
“Obviously quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family. A very special day for me for sure. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special. I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well. Hasn't been a great start for us with the bat, but we've still got a few boys in the shed, so hopefully we put our best foot forward and put a few runs on the board. If we have to come back here, we have to get back here. It's part of our job, we enjoy the challenges. (Most special wicket?) Don't really have any one in particular, it's just about finding good rhythm and just being repetitive and asking good questions of the batters.”
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:49 PM
IND vs NZ: ‘Welcome to the club’
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:40 PM
IND vs NZ: Wicket and tea
New Zealand are in deep trouble as they lose their sixth wicket. Jayant Yadav now joins the act as he dismisses Rachin Ravindra on 4. The batter edges the ball and is caught at slips by Virat Kohli. NZ: 38-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:37 PM
IND vs NZ: Run-out opportunity
Tom Blundell along with Rachin Ravindra try to steal a quick single but a slight mix-up, which almost cost them a wicket. Shreyas Iyer was the fielder involved but the batters completed their ground in the end. Three runs off the over bowled by Ashwin. NZ: 38-5
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:34 PM
IND vs NZ: India maintain pressure
Four runs come in Axar Patel's previous over as New Zealand total move to 35-5. The question now is can they save the follow-on as they are still behind by 290 runs.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:30 PM
IND vs NZ: Ashwin starts with a wicket
R Ashwin cleans up Henry Nicholls in his first ball as New Zealand go five down. He departs on 7. NZ: 31-5
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:24 PM
IND vs NZ: Gill in pain
Axar Patel to Henry Nicholls and the batter strucks it well but straight at Shubman Gill. The fielder is in pain as he tried to duck and save himself at short leg. Looks like the ball has hit his arms as physio walk out. NZ: 31-4
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:20 PM
IND vs NZ: Game respects game
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:15 PM
IND vs NZ: Edge
Shout of catch it as Tom Blundell plays with soft hands. The ball bounces right in front of Cheteshwar Pujara as the wicketkeeper-batter survives. NZ: 27-4
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:12 PM
IND vs NZ: Maiden over by Umesh Yadav
A maiden over by Umesh Yadav as Axar Patel continues from the other end. Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell are out in the middle, can they stitch a rescue act for the visitors. NZ: 27-4
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:03 PM
IND vs NZ: Axar Patel joins the act
Axar Patel gets his man and India are at the top at the moment. The spinner traps Daryl Mitchell LBW on 8 as New Zealand lose their fourth wicket. NZ: 27-4
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 02:00 PM
IND vs NZ: Siraj gets his first warning
Although Siraj is all pumped up and firing at top speed. He gets a warning from the umpire for running in danger area. NZ: 27-3
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:51 PM
IND vs NZ: Fans enjoy Siraj show
What a spell it has been so far by the Indian seamer. He has picked three wickets in the same number of overs, giving away 14 runs. NZ: 21-3
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:46 PM
IND vs NZ: Siraj is on fire
There's no stopping Mohammed Siraj today as he knocks Ross Taylor's off stump. New Zealand lose their third wicket. NZ: 17-3
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:46 PM
IND vs NZ: DRS saves Daryl Mitchell
India almost have their third wicket but DRS saves Daryl Mitchell. The ball by Umesh Yadav hits him on the knee roll and while the impact was on the line, TV replay confirms it was going just above the stumps. Two runs come from the over. NZ: 17-2
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:34 PM
IND vs NZ: Siraj strikes again
Mohammed Siraj bowls in at a good pace, but a good balance by Tom Latham helps him to push the ball straight towards the bowler for a four. Impressive stuff by the captain. However, Siraj counters and dismisses him on a short delivery. The captain plays the ball straight to Shreyas Iyer as New Zealand go two down. NZ: 15-2
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:31 PM
IND vs NZ: Siraj strikes
Mohammed Siraj strikes in the following over as he gets the outside edge of Will Young's bat and the ball is caught cleanly by Virat Kohli at slips. The batter departs on 4. NZ: 10/1
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:24 PM
IND vs NZ: Siraj starts off good
Mohammed Siraj starts off well and despite a boundary coming, the bowler is maintaining a tight line just outside the off stump. NZ: 6-0
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:21 PM
IND vs NZ: Wild throw by Shreyas Iyer
New Zealand openers try to steal a quick single and in the process Shreyas Iyer tries to hit the stumps but misses it and knocks the arm of Will Young. The batter immediately asks for some medical assistance. NZ: 2-0
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:17 PM
IND vs NZ: Kiwi openers come to bat
Tom Latham and Will Young are out in the middle to start the New Zealand first innings. Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over as one run come off it.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:10 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel completes a rare feat
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel became the only third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings. The New Zealand spinner joined England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble as the only third bowler -- all spinners -- to take 10 wickets in a Test innings.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:08 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel's heroics draws appreciation from ex-cricketer
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:04 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel picks all the 10 wickets
What a day it has been for Ajaz Patel as he picks all the ten wickets India lost. Mohammed Siraj is the last batter to be dismissed. India manage 325 in their first innings.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:00 PM
IND vs NZ: WICKET no 9 for Ajaz Patel
WICKET no 9 for Ajaz Patel. Jayant Yadav is caught at long-on for 12. IND: 321-9
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:57 PM
IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav keeps scoreboard ticking
Jayant Yadav hits William Somerville for a four as the ball hits the bottom part of his bat and races to the boundary ropes behind the wickets. Five wickets come off the over. IND: 321-8
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:52 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz picks his 8th wicket
A huge LBW appeal by New Zealand as they are looking to wrap things up as quickly as possible. The ball pitches outside off as Axar Patel tries to block it with his legs. New Zealand, however, take the review and are rewarded with a breakthrough. Axar Patel is dismissed on 52. IND: 316-8
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:44 PM
IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav smashes FOUR
Slightly fast by Ajaz Patel and Jayant Yadav smashes it for a FOUR. Just made full use of the width provided by the bowler. IND: 315-7
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:40 PM
IND vs NZ: William Somerville bowls a tidy over
Just one run come in the previous over bowled by Somerville as IND reach 311-7.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:34 PM
IND vs NZ: Axar Patel brings up his 50
Axar Patel brings up his maiden half-century in Tests as he pushes the ball towards long-off for a easy single to reach the landmark. Meanwhile, three runs come off the over as IND reach 308-7
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:31 PM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel continues his tight spell
Another clinical over by Ajaz Patel as just a single come off it. IND: 305-7
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:26 PM
IND vs NZ: Axar Patel switches gear
Axar Patel takes on William Somerville and hits the spinner for a boundary and a six. A total of 13 runs come from the over as India breach the 300-run mark. IND: 304-7
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:21 PM
IND vs NZ: 150 and out
Mayank Agarwal's brilliant knock comes to an end right after he completes his 150. He is dismissed caught behind by Ajaz Patel, who now takes his tally to 7 wickets. IND: 291-7
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:17 PM
IND vs NZ: Axar Patel starts with a single
Axar Patel starts with a single as just one run come in the previous over. IND: 286-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 12:13 PM
IND vs NZ: Second session gets underway
The players are back on the pitch as the second session of Day 2 gets underway. William Somerville will start New Zealand's attack against Axar Patel.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:47 AM
IND vs NZ: Can New Zealand tackle India's ace spinners
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:35 AM
IND vs NZ: Lunch
Mayank Agarwal ends the first session unbeaten and is now just four runs short from completing his half-century. He is being brilliantly supported by Axar Patel from the other end as the pair have so far added 61 runs and rescued India from danger. Meanwhile, the umpires have called for lunch and the play will resume after the interval. IND: 285-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:26 AM
IND vs NZ: Smart bowling by Ajaz
Mayank Agarwal steps down the track and Ajaz Patel saw the batter charging and changed his length at the last moment. The batter doesn't get his timing right, but still manages to get a single off it. One run come off the over. IND: 276-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:19 AM
IND vs NZ: Aggressive shot by Axar Patel
After playing a few dots, Axar Patel goes for the slog sweep and connects its well. The ball bounces just inside the boundary rope as the fielder's effort in the deep to stop the ball goes in vain. With that the 50-run partnership between him and Mayank also comes up. IND: 274-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:16 AM
IND vs NZ: Partnership building
Meanwhile, the partnership between Mayank and Axar is slowly building. The duo have so far combined to add 46 runs for the seventh wicket. Axar is playing on 24, Mayank is batting on 143. IND: 270-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 11:08 AM
IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal moves into the 140s
Mayank Agarwal comes down the track and smashes the ball over Ajaz Patel's head as it races to the long-on fence. With that four, Mayank brings up his individual total to 143. IND: 269-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:59 AM
IND vs NZ: Maiden over by Ajaz
A maiden over by Ajaz Patel and they are checking the run flow brilliantly. The boundaries have dried up, singles are coming on rare occasions, so far a good job by the visitors. IND: 263-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:54 AM
IND vs NZ: Slight mix-up in the middle
Mayank Agarwal punches a length delivery by Southee back on the ground as it goes just wide of the fielder at gully. Axar wanted a quick single, but Mayank denies. Good call by the opener. Meanwhile, just a single come off it. IND: 263-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:47 AM
IND vs NZ: Clinical display by New Zealand
Another clinical over and New Zealand will be happy with the way things are moving as of now. Kyle Jamieson bowls almost all the six deliveries on the good length area and just one run come off it. IND: 261-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:42 AM
IND vs NZ: New Zealand check run flow
Two runs off the last two overs as India total reach 260-6.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:34 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘Consult your partner’
Brad Hogg's take on R Ashwin opting for a review after being bowled.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:31 AM
IND vs NZ: What a shot
Kyle Jamieson bowls his first over of the day. He pitches it wide off the off stumps and Axar Patel opens the face of his bat and slaps it on the off side for a four. A total of five runs come from the over. IND: 258-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:27 AM
IND vs NZ: Axar, Mayank provide some repair after early blows
After the early blows, the pair of Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal have added 29 runs for the seventh wicket. Out of the 29 runs, Axar has added 18. Mayank Agarwal is batting on 132. IND: 253-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:20 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel continues with new ball
Mayank Agarwal comes down the track and goes over the cover region, fortunate for him as it lands just yards in front of William Somerville. Just one run from the over. IND: 252-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:16 AM
IND vs NZ: Second new ball taken
The second new ball has been taken by New Zealand and Tim Southee comes charging in. He starts with a fuller length, little bit of swing as well, but Axar Patel hits it well and gets a four in the mid-wicket region. With this India also edge past the 250-run mark. IND: 251-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:09 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘Bowled in right areas on helpful pitch’
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:05 AM
IND vs NZ: The scoreboard keeps ticking
The scoreboard keeps ticking as the Indian pair Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel keep rotating the strike. Two runs come off Ajaz Patel's previous over. IND: 243/6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 10:02 AM
IND vs NZ: Another tidy over by Somerville
Another tidy over by Somerville as a couple of singles come off it. IND: 241-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:58 AM
IND vs NZ: Smart batting by Axar
A late nudge by Axar as the ball by Ajaz was drifted down the leg stick. Gets a boundary with the smart push and ends the over with a single. IND: 239-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:54 AM
IND vs NZ: William Somerville replaces Southee
William Somerville is introduced in the attack and the spinner starts with a two-run over. India won't mind as long as the wickets are intact. IND: 234-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:52 AM
IND vs NZ: Axar Patel struggles against Ajaz Patel
The Indian Patel struggles against the Kiwi. First he gets an outside edge and then in the final ball of his over almost gets his seventh wicket. Axar mistimed his shot but it lands just beyond Ajaz Patel's reach. IND: 232-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:49 AM
IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal continues from where he left
Mayank Agarwal continues from where he left and fetches a boundary and a couple from Tim Southee's previous over. IND: 230-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:43 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel misses out on hat-trick
Ajaz Patel is on a hat-trick. Cleans up R Ashwin on 0. The batter looked surprised and the umpire had to refer it to a TV umpire. However, the spinner fails to complete his hat-trick as Axar Patel plays a defensive stroke in the third ball. IND: 224-6
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:39 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel completes fifer
Ajaz Patel strikes early, removes Wriddhiman Saha in his first over on Day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul. The batter is trapped LBW on 27. IND: 224/5
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:35 AM
IND vs NZ: A maiden over to start with
Tim Southee start off with a maiden over. Ajaz Patel will lead the attack from the other end.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:29 AM
IND vs NZ: Here we go!
As we are moments away from the start of Day 2, India will hope to build on their solid first innings platform. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, who is batting on 120 will also look to make this outing count and pile at least another 80 to his over night score. New Zealand, on the other hand, will hope for some early blows from their seam combo comprising Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.
Agarwal and Wriddhiman walk out in the middle, New Zealand players arrive too. The day looks pleasant at the moment with a tinge of sunlight around the stadium. Here we go!
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:22 AM
IND vs NZ: Aakash Chopra criticises New Zealand for crucial 'mistake'
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out a crucial "mistake" from the New Zealand team in the India Test series, let alone the ongoing Mumbai game, by excluding left-arm pacer Neil Wagner from their playing XI for both the Tests.
"Why no Wagner? You're not playing Somerville as a batter, right? Because if you bowl with Somerville, the Indian batters will smash him all round the corner. Rachin Ravindra is a part-timer. Ajaz Patel was the only bowler to put pressure on the Indians. Not including Wagner was a mistake in my opinion," he said.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:14 AM
IND vs NZ: Huddle talk
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:12 AM
IND vs NZ: Kohli dismissal questions DRS, its limitations
“Ball and bat and pad appear to be together. I don’t have any conclusive evidence to overturn that.”
There was unequivocal conviction in what TV umpire Virender Sharma was about to tell on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary—that the technology wasn’t granular enough to decipher if it was pad first or bat first. This wasn’t about the batter in question, or the actual decision itself (ball tracker showed it to be hitting middle of middle). This was partly about the technology and its limitations but mostly about umpiring and the interpretation of cricket laws keeping in mind the actual sequence of events. [READ MORE]
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 09:03 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel confident to make an impact on Day 2
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:59 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 2: Session Timings
Session 1: 9:30 AM-11:30 AM
Lunch: 11:30 AM - 12:10 PM
Session 2: 12:10 PM - 02:40 PM
Tea Time: 02:40 PM - 03:00 PM
Session 3: 03:00 PM - 05: 00 PM
98 Overs for the day. If 98 Overs are not bowled, it can be extended to 05:30 PM.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:53 AM
IND vs NZ: We are almost ready with the action
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:51 AM
IND vs NZ: Ex-Kiwi cricketer suggests Pujara's replacements
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes that Pujara's place in the XI could be in doubt and that one of India's openers could take his place at number 3.
"Now that there are 4 opening batters in the Indian setup, maybe they are eyeing for three spots, maybe one of those openers bats at three and Pujara is left out. There are definitely options," the former NZ cricketer said on Star Sports.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:45 AM
IND vs NZ: What are the experts saying
Brad Hogg demands a better show from the Kiwis.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:35 AM
Ajaz Patel takes a look at the Wankhede Stadium Honours Board
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:26 AM
IND vs NZ: 200 in sight for Mayank
Mayank Agarwal, who will resume the action on Day 2 along with Wriddhiman Saha, has so far scored two double centuries in Tests. And now just 80 runs away from the landmark, can the right-handed batter complete his third today? Well, lets hope so!
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:18 AM
IND vs NZ: 'This is simply - not out'
Shane Warne is the latest ex-cricketer to join the debate. What do you guys think, fair or unfair decision?
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:13 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel Mumbai connection
India lost four wickets in the day and all of them were plucked by New Zealand skipper Ajaz Patel, which included Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's ducks.
"This is what the dreams are made of, to be out here and go out there and pick up four wickets on the first day is pretty special" - Ajaz Patel
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 08:06 AM
IND vs NZ: Decoding Pujara's dismissal
The opening day also saw Cheteshwar Pujara failing to make an impact and getting out on 0. India's Test specialist has not been in good touch and after yet another dismal show, many were critical about the 33-year-old.
Explaining Pujara's dismissal on Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said: "Here he was looking to go against the turn and the fuller length because we also mentioned in our stint is a lot of deliveries from Ajaz Patel were actually fuller lengths, they were driving deliveries. But by going out, he yorked himself there and that caused his dismissal. So two things, yorking himself and then looking to go against the turn, that led to his dismissal."
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:59 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘Bit of Sidhu and a bit of Sehwag'
“I'm going back a little bit here. For me, there is a little bit of Sidhu and a bit of Sehwag about him at the top of the order. As soon as the spinners come in, he just wants to have a run at them. For an opening batter, you would want to see that.” - Simon Doull on Mayank Agarwal's knock
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:52 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘This innings was all grit and determination’
Mayank Agarwal in conversation with Prasidh Krishna, where he takes us through his innings.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:48 AM
IND vs NZ: Fans furious with umpire
Apart from Mayank Agarwal's brilliant talk, Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 was also heavily discussed among the fans, with many criticising the umpires on a rather controversial decision.
The Indian captain, who made a return to the XI for the first time since the T20 World Cup, was adjudged LBW on his fourth ball of the innings, as he departed for a duck. [Check reactions]
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:36 AM
IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal follows Sehwag and Dhawan
The last opening batter to score a century against New Zealand in Tests was Shikhar Dhawan, hitting 115 at Auckland in 2014. So Mayank Agarwal's ton marks the first occasion in almost 8 years than an India opener batter has scored a hundred against the Kiwis.
Agarwal’s feat also makes him the first India opener in 11 years to score a hundred against New Zealand at home. The last to do it was Virender Sehwag, when he cracked 173 at Ahmedabad in 2011.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:26 AM
IND vs NZ: What happened on Day 1?
Mayank Agarwal ended the day with a dominating, unbeaten 120 (14 fours, 4 sixes) on a lively Wankhede pitch, scoring more than half the runs in the Indian innings, which closed on 221 for four on Day 1 of the second Test.
New Zealand wouldn't be unhappy with the scorecard too. After being asked to bowl, they kept the batters under pressure throughout the two sessions of play that was possible because the ground was wet after a few days of rain in Mumbai.
-
Sat, 04 Dec 2021 07:19 AM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test being played in Mumbai. After putting up a brilliant show with the bat, Mayank Agarwal would again like to go big and convert his 100 into a double. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to get some early wickets and make their way back into the contest. Stay tuned for further updates!