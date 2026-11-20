IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: India look to make early inroads on Day 2, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips continue to frustrate them. Phillips has begun the day on a memorable note as he reached his 2nd Test century, with Nicholls already looking set after scoring a ton yesterday. On Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket burst put New Zealand under pressure. The hosts were reduced to 70/5, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned things around with a marathon 6th-wicket stand. India will need to break the partnership quickly to prevent New Zealand from building a sizeable first-innings total.