IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Glenn Phillps smashes century, continues to frustrate India with ton-up Nicholls
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips reaches his 2nd Test century, as sixth wicket partnership between him and Henry Nicholls contnues to frustrate Team India.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: India look to make early inroads on Day 2, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips continue to frustrate them. Phillips has begun the day on a memorable note as he reached his 2nd Test century, with Nicholls already looking set after scoring a ton yesterday. On Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket burst put New Zealand under pressure. The hosts were reduced to 70/5, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned things around with a marathon 6th-wicket stand. India will need to break the partnership quickly to prevent New Zealand from building a sizeable first-innings total.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 04:05:35 AM IST
200-run partnership
The partnership between Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls is now worth more than 200 runs. India's struggles in the final one and a half sessions on Day 1 continues on Day 2 as they struggle to even trouble the New Zealand duo. The runs are coming freely, as the conditions too are slowly starting to be more favourable for batting. The green grass on the pitch seems to have dried out, and the movement that was visible early on Day 1 seems to be absolutely missing here.
- 20 Nov 2026, 03:55:05 AM IST
A century for Phillips
A hundred for Glenn Phillips! What a knock from the New Zealand all-rounder. After walking in with his team in trouble at 52/5, Phillips has turned the innings around with a superb century. The hosts now have two centurions at the crease, as they continue to make the Indian bowlers' lives hard.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 03:42:06 AM IST
Action begins
And we're underway on Day 2! The players are back out in the middle, the fielders are taking their positions, and India's bowlers are ready to get cracking. Henry Nicholls is unbeaten on a century, with New Zealand at 243/5. Can India wrap up the remaining five wickets quickly, or do the hosts have more runs up their sleeves?
- 20 Nov 2026, 03:08:42 AM IST
A recap of Day 1 action
Day 1 had a little bit of everything. Jasprit Bumrah came out firing, picking up three wickets as India reduced New Zealand to 70/5. But Henry Nicholls stood tall with a superb unbeaten 113, finding an able ally in Glenn Phillips, who himself remained unbeaten on 94. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership to lift New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps. India dominated the morning, but the hosts had the final say.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 02:45:48 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Wellington. It's the crack of dawn, or should I say way past bedtime in India, and if you're here already, you have clearly sacrificed your sleep schedule to see Shubman Gill's men in action. Only the truly committed cricket fanatics would trade their pillows for a Test match. Get that coffee brewing as I, Shaunak Ghosh, bring you all the action, drama and everything in between from the Basin Reserve.