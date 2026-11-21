Earlier on day two, the Kiwis resumed their innings on 243/5. The 206-run stand between overnight batsmen Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips was broken by Akash Deep with the latter’s wicket for 118. The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 82 runs. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/92. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj chipped in with 3/53 and 2/69, respectively.