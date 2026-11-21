IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: India look to continue their good work with the bat
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: India (159/1) look to overtake New Zealand (368) on the third day of the first Test at Wellington on Saturday. KL Rahul (52) and Devdutt Padikkal (16) will resume the proceedings for the visitors....Read More
Earlier on day two, the Kiwis resumed their innings on 243/5. The 206-run stand between overnight batsmen Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips was broken by Akash Deep with the latter’s wicket for 118. The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 82 runs. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/92. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj chipped in with 3/53 and 2/69, respectively.
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- 21 Nov 2026, 03:23:58 AM IST
Here's all the action so far
A quick recap before we get Day 3 underway! New Zealand posted 368, powered by Henry Nicholls' magnificent 175 and Glenn Phillips' 118. Jasprit Bumrah starred with a 4-wicket haul. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal's fluent 85 and KL Rahul's unbeaten 52 took India to 159/1 at stumps. Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal resume today, with India still trailing by 209 runs. P
- 21 Nov 2026, 02:58:01 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. If you're back with us even after after waking up early in the first two days, clearly your love for Test cricket is stronger than your need for sleep. And if you're joining us for the first time today, you've picked a rather interesting morning. India have a solid platform, but there's plenty of cricket left to be played. I am Shaunak Ghosh, and I will bring to you all the latest live updates.
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