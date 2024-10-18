India vs New Zealand LIVE Score 1st Test Day 3: IND to hunt early wickets to stage improbable comeback after 46-all out
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: IND will need some early wickets against NZ in the first session on Day 3.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) will resume batting for New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. The visitors lead by 134 runs, having posted 180/3 in 50 overs on Day 2 after bundling India out for a record low score of 46 runs. ...Read More
New Zealand had almost no trouble easing into the lead, with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway starting strong. Latham eventually departed for 15 off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Conway built a strong partnership with Will Young, who fell for 33 off 75 balls. Conway missed out on a century, losing his wicket to R Ashwin for 91 off 105 balls.
India were bowled out for 46 in 31.2 overs, with only Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and Rishabh Pant (20) reaching double figures. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin departed for ducks. For New Zealand's bowling department, Matt Henry took a five-wicket haul, Will O'Rourke bagged four dismissals.
After the final session, Rohit regretted his toss decision during the post-day press conference. India won the toss and opted to bat. "I am hurting a little bit because I made that call. We found ourselves in a situation where we got bowled out for 46 runs. As a captain, it definitely hurts to see that number," he said.
"So, clearly a misjudgement of the pitch. I did not read the pitch well enough and we sit in this situation. Though in 365 days, you will make two or three bad calls. That is absolutely fine, I guess," he added.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Why Virat Kohli batted at No.3
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: He is one of the all-time greats for India at No.4 but Virat Kohli has veered away from that position twice in the last three innings. He batted at No.5 in that rapid dash of a first innings in India's second Test against Bangladesh and here, he came in at No.3. The only problem was that Kohli had scored only 97 runs at an average of 19.40 batting in that position in the past and those numbers took a further hit as he fell for a 12-ball duck.
Rohit said that Kohli agreed to move so as to not force Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul off the No.5 and No.6 positions while also making sure Sarfaraz Khan doesn't have to walk in at No.3. "The experienced players are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility and this time it was Virat. He was the one who was ready to do that [bat at No. 3]," Rohit said. "We asked him whether he can manage No. 3 because Sarfaraz [Khan] ... we wanted to give Sarfaraz also the position that he usually bats [at] four and five, six maybe. But we didn't want to change Rishabh and KL [Rahul] and hence Sarfaraz went at four and Virat batted at three. It's a good sign actually, we have players coming up and taking that responsibility and owning up to the challenge. It is a good sign. After a long time, KL has found himself set at number six, so we want to keep ... make him bat there."
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Rohit Sharma's admission of making “error”
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: It is quite unusual for the captain to address a press conference after what was effectively the first day of a Test match but that is what happened for India yesterday. Rohit Sharma walked out and effectively admitted that he made a mistake in judging how the pitch would behave. If only we could see leaders in all fields making admissions like these...
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Will O'Rourke
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: There was uneven bounce to be exploited in the first session of Day 2 and Will O'Rourke did that and more with his height. The fast bowler stunned the South Africans in his debut Test at Seddon Park, taking five wickets in the first innings and four in the second. He has now stunned the Indians by taking four wickets. The first of those was of talisman Virat Kohli, the second was of the set batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and the third was of the potentially dangerous KL Rahul at his home ground and the fourth was Jasprit Bumrah as part of the cleanup of the Indian tail. Kohli and Rahul were both out for ducks.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Anatomy of India's fall
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: The oddities around India's stunning collapse yesterday is just as numerous as the ducks in the innings. For once, it comes at a time when India have arguably looked the strongest they have in home Test matches. Secondly, New Zealand bowled only pacers throughout the 31.2 overs that India lasted, despite this being a Test match in India. And thirdly, as stated earlier, why in the world India chose to bat first if the conditions were such that the ball was swinging through hoops is a question that even Rohit Sharma struggled with as he admirably faced the press after the end of the day's play.
One final point to remember is that despite India being all out for just 46 runs, they put New Zealand under all kinds of pressure at the end of the day. So comprehensive is their dominance at home that even after this, a win for India remains a very likely outcome of this Test. That fact is an oddity by itself.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: New Zealand's XI - a reminder
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: New Zealand have decided to stick to three seamers as they alread have three spinners in Ajaz Patel and all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips. They didn't the services of those spinners at all, with Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke taking nine wickets between them and Tim Southee taking the 10th, which was the first of the day.
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: India's playing eleven - a reminder
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: There will be debates on whether India made a mistake by selecting just two seamers, considering New Zealand didn't bowl a single over of spin yesterday. But then it was Kuldeep Yadav, the third spinner, who ended the dangerous-looking opening stand between Tom Latham and Devon Conway. No Shubman Gill because of an injury and Sarfaraz Khan is taking his place, although Virat Kohli is the one who batted at No.3.
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand. New Zealand lead by 134 runs after they bundled India out for just 46 runs in the first innings. Stay tuned for updates!