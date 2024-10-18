India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) will resume batting for New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. The visitors lead by 134 runs, having posted 180/3 in 50 overs on Day 2 after bundling India out for a record low score of 46 runs. ...Read More

New Zealand had almost no trouble easing into the lead, with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway starting strong. Latham eventually departed for 15 off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Conway built a strong partnership with Will Young, who fell for 33 off 75 balls. Conway missed out on a century, losing his wicket to R Ashwin for 91 off 105 balls.

India were bowled out for 46 in 31.2 overs, with only Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and Rishabh Pant (20) reaching double figures. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin departed for ducks. For New Zealand's bowling department, Matt Henry took a five-wicket haul, Will O'Rourke bagged four dismissals.

After the final session, Rohit regretted his toss decision during the post-day press conference. India won the toss and opted to bat. "I am hurting a little bit because I made that call. We found ourselves in a situation where we got bowled out for 46 runs. As a captain, it definitely hurts to see that number," he said.

"So, clearly a misjudgement of the pitch. I did not read the pitch well enough and we sit in this situation. Though in 365 days, you will make two or three bad calls. That is absolutely fine, I guess," he added.