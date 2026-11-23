IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: Bumrah holds key as India needs 8 wickets to win and reignite WTC final hopes
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: India need 8 wickets on day five to beat New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington. The Kiwis will resume their second innings on 119/2 with Devon Conway (59) and Rachin Ravindra (27) at the crease. They are still trailing the visitors by 233 runs. ...Read More
India are desperate to win the game because a draw will not be good for their World Test Championship (WTC) final chances. Once again, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken five wickets in the game so far. However, it won’t be an easy task for him and other Indian bowlers in light of the placid nature of the Basin Reserve pitch.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 03:26:44 AM IST
India's WTC final hopes at stake
There's more than just a Test victory at stake for India. Their hopes of reaching the WTC 2027 final are hanging in the balance. Currently fourth in the standings, India need to finish in the top two to qualify for the summit clash at The Oval. India need at least six wins and a draw from their remaining seven Tests to keep their qualification hopes alive. A draw in Wellington would leave them with no room for error, forcing them to win all six of their remaining matches. That's why India will be desperate to turn their advantage into a victory here.
- 23 Nov 2026, 03:04:30 AM IST
A recap of all the action so far
It's been a fascinating contest in Wellington. New Zealand were in trouble at 52/5 in their first innings before Henry Nicholls (175) and Glenn Phillips (118) engineered a stunning recovery to take them to 368. India responded with a commanding 720/9 declared, their highest-ever Test total in New Zealand. KL Rahul led the way with 136, while Rishabh Pant marked his return from injury with a breathtaking 128. Jaiswal, Padikkal, Gill and Jurel also chipped in with substantial scores. In reply, Bumrah removed Tom Latham for a duck and Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nicholls, but Devon Conway (59*) and Rachin Ravindra (27*) dug in to take New Zealand to 119/2 at stumps on Day 4, still trailing by 233 runs.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 02:45:35 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Good morning, Indian fans. Or perhaps good night to those who haven't slept yet. Welcome to Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. Whether you've dragged yourself out of bed or stayed up all night, here's hoping the final day's cricket makes the sacrifice worthwhile. India need eight wickets to seal the deal, while New Zealand have one long day of survival ahead. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have offered resistance, but can they hold out. This is Shaunak Ghosh, bringing you all the action from the final day in Wellington.