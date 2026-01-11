India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: New year but same enthusiasm for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Live

By

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, IND vs NZ Live Updates: The focus is on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, IND vs NZ Live Updates: Shubman Gill is well and truly. The T20 World Cup snub is a thing of the past, and the ODI captain will look to start off 2026 on a high as he leads India in the three-match series against New Zealand. The contest kicks off in Vadodara, and the attention and focus will once again be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly known as RoKo. The two have settled the debate around their future for now by scoring runs against Australia and South Africa. The duo also have enough match practice behind them as they represented their respective teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. Shreyas Iyer is also back for the hosts after recovering from a freak injury he sustained in Sydney last year. However, ahead of the first ODI, the hosts were dealt a major blow as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to the injury he sustained during the nets session on Saturday. The BCCI on Sunday named Dhruv Jurel as the replacement for the injured wicketkeeper. Speaking of the Kiwis, the side is not at full strength, and it will be an opportunity for the fringe players to leave their mark under the captaincy of Michael Bracewell. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not picked in the ODI squad as the selectors prioritised the T20 World Cup, and hence their workloads are being managed ahead of the marquee 20-team tournament. Hence, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be the frontline pacers in the first ODI against New Zealand. The first ODI of the three-match series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Squads: India: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel. New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Devon Conway, Mitchell Hay, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae. ...Read More

However, ahead of the first ODI, the hosts were dealt a major blow as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to the injury he sustained during the nets session on Saturday. The BCCI on Sunday named Dhruv Jurel as the replacement for the injured wicketkeeper. Speaking of the Kiwis, the side is not at full strength, and it will be an opportunity for the fringe players to leave their mark under the captaincy of Michael Bracewell. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not picked in the ODI squad as the selectors prioritised the T20 World Cup, and hence their workloads are being managed ahead of the marquee 20-team tournament. Hence, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be the frontline pacers in the first ODI against New Zealand. The first ODI of the three-match series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Squads: India: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel. New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Devon Conway, Mitchell Hay, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae.