IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1, Live updates: It's time for the second and final Test match between India and New Zealand, all set to get underway at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. The series is currently poised after a dramatic draw in Wellington. India will be keen to make their dominance in the opening Test count, having piled up 720/9 declared, but New Zealand showed resilience to deny them a win. In Christchurch, Shubman Gill's men will be looking to become the first Indian team to script a Test series triumph in New Zealand since 2009. With the crucial World Test Championship points also at stake, expect an enthralling series finale.