IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1, Live updates: No Mohammed Siraj again as India opt to bowl first in series decider
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1, Live updates: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1, Live updates: After a draw in Wellington, despite scoring 720 runs in the only innings they batted, India will be looking to push for a win in Christchurch.
Follow every twist and turn of the Christchurch Test with our Ball-by-Ball Commentary and keep track of the latest scores on our Live Scorecard....Read More
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1, Live updates: It's time for the second and final Test match between India and New Zealand, all set to get underway at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. The series is currently poised after a dramatic draw in Wellington. India will be keen to make their dominance in the opening Test count, having piled up 720/9 declared, but New Zealand showed resilience to deny them a win. In Christchurch, Shubman Gill's men will be looking to become the first Indian team to script a Test series triumph in New Zealand since 2009. With the crucial World Test Championship points also at stake, expect an enthralling series finale.
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- 27 Nov 2026, 03:12:23 AM IST
India opt to bowl first
Its Shubman Gill who has won the toss for the second game running and he has opted to bowl first. The big news coming from the centre is that India have once again left out Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. They have made one change as Gurnoor Brar comes in the playing XI and will replace Prasidh Krishna.
- 27 Nov 2026, 03:07:36 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand! After an enthralling opening encounter in Wellington ended in a draw, both sides will be eager to take control of the series. Can India bounce back and find a way past New Zealand's resistance, or will the visitors continue to make life difficult for the hosts? Stay tuned as we bring you all the action, key moments, scores and updates from the Test.
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