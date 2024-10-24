India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma and Co. eye redemption, eyes on Rahul, Washington Sundar
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Team India will look to make a strong comeback after the opening Test defeat against New Zealand, as the action shifts to Pune.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India, reeling from a shocking defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru, will look for redemption as they take on New Zealand in the second Test, starting Thursday in Pune. After their stunning collapse to 46 in the first innings, India fought back in the second with a total of 462, but the damage was already done, and the Kiwis secured an eight-wicket victory, causing India to lose valuable points in the World Test Championship standings, although they still hold the top spot....Read More
India's captain Rohit Sharma will have to address several selection dilemmas, particularly concerning their batting order. The team's top-order faltered against New Zealand's pace attack led by William O'Rourke, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, who exploited the seaming conditions in Bengaluru. With Shubman Gill expected to return, either KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan may have to sit out. Rahul has struggled for consistency, while Sarfaraz's gritty 150 in Bengaluru has made a compelling case for his inclusion.
The pitch at Pune's MCA Stadium will also be of particular interest. Unlike Bengaluru’s pace-friendly surface, Pune is expected to offer less bounce, and its black soil composition could favour spinners. India might be tempted to prepare a rank turner, but history suggests caution. In 2016, Australia thrashed India by 333 runs on a similar track in Pune, and in Indore last year, the Aussies claimed another victory on a turning wicket.
India's hopes will rest on their spinners, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both crucial in Pune's spin-friendly conditions. Washington Sundar's ability to turn the ball away from New Zealand’s left-handed batters like Tom Latham and Devon Conway could also prove vital.
For New Zealand, the absence of Kane Williamson continues to challenge their middle order. Nevertheless, Ravindra’s all-round performance and Will Young’s resilience have given them the upper hand. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, however, will need to step up, especially as they face Ashwin and Jadeja on a surface likely to assist spinners.
India’s fast bowlers will also need to be at their best. Mohammed Siraj, who has struggled recently, might be under the danger of losing his place to Akash Deep, who had an extended net session before the Test. Jasprit Bumrah remains crucial to India’s chances as they seek to level the series.
The match promises to be a battle of attrition, with both teams aware of the stakes. India will look to correct the missteps of Bengaluru and restore their dominance at home, while New Zealand will hope to extend their winning momentum and claim a historic series win in India.
While India's current dominance at home in Test cricket is unprecedented, they have lost the first match of a series surprisingly frequently. They lost the first Test of their series against England earlier this year, before bouncing back to win 4-1. They also lost their first Test of the 2020/21 series against England in Chennai before winning that series 3-1. Before that, they had lost the first Test of the 2017 series against Australia and that happened, incidentally, in Pune.
First things first; the weather had a huge role to play in the last two Tests that India played - against New Zealand in Bengaluru and Bangladesh in Kanpur before that. Well, we might just have a match entirely uninterrupted by the weather for once. Pune has received rainfall in the last week or so, but chances of showers during the Test itself are minuscule. If anything, the players may have to deal with the infamous October heat that is so prevalent in Pune and Mumbai.
Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second Test of the series in Pune! India faced a shocking defeat to the Kiwis in the first Test, as Rohit Sharma's men were bowled out for just 46 in the first innings. Even as they made a gritty fightback by putting 462 on the board in the second innings, the damage was done as New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket win.