India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma and Co. eye redemption, eyes on Rahul, Washington Sundar

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India, reeling from a shocking defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru, will look for redemption as they take on New Zealand in the second Test, starting Thursday in Pune. After their stunning collapse to 46 in the first innings, India fought back in the second with a total of 462, but the damage was already done, and the Kiwis secured an eight-wicket victory, causing India to lose valuable points in the World Test Championship standings, although they still hold the top spot....Read More

India's captain Rohit Sharma will have to address several selection dilemmas, particularly concerning their batting order. The team's top-order faltered against New Zealand's pace attack led by William O'Rourke, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, who exploited the seaming conditions in Bengaluru. With Shubman Gill expected to return, either KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan may have to sit out. Rahul has struggled for consistency, while Sarfaraz's gritty 150 in Bengaluru has made a compelling case for his inclusion.

The pitch at Pune's MCA Stadium will also be of particular interest. Unlike Bengaluru’s pace-friendly surface, Pune is expected to offer less bounce, and its black soil composition could favour spinners. India might be tempted to prepare a rank turner, but history suggests caution. In 2016, Australia thrashed India by 333 runs on a similar track in Pune, and in Indore last year, the Aussies claimed another victory on a turning wicket.

India's hopes will rest on their spinners, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both crucial in Pune's spin-friendly conditions. Washington Sundar's ability to turn the ball away from New Zealand’s left-handed batters like Tom Latham and Devon Conway could also prove vital.

For New Zealand, the absence of Kane Williamson continues to challenge their middle order. Nevertheless, Ravindra’s all-round performance and Will Young’s resilience have given them the upper hand. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, however, will need to step up, especially as they face Ashwin and Jadeja on a surface likely to assist spinners.

India’s fast bowlers will also need to be at their best. Mohammed Siraj, who has struggled recently, might be under the danger of losing his place to Akash Deep, who had an extended net session before the Test. Jasprit Bumrah remains crucial to India’s chances as they seek to level the series.

The match promises to be a battle of attrition, with both teams aware of the stakes. India will look to correct the missteps of Bengaluru and restore their dominance at home, while New Zealand will hope to extend their winning momentum and claim a historic series win in India.