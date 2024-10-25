India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Jaiswal and Gill look to go big, IND to resume on 16/1

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Aiming to gain control, India will resume batting from 16/1 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, in Pune on Friday. After 11 overs of their first innings in the final session, Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) and Shubman Gill (10*) remained unbeaten and will resume batting wiht the hosts trailing by 243 runs. Rohit Sharma was the wicket lost as the India captain fell to Tim Southee, departing for a nine-ball duck....Read More

The New Zealand first innings saw plenty of action, and it was a see-saw battle. R Ashwin struck twice early to remove Tom Latham (15) and Will Young (18). But Latham's opening partner Devon Conway remained resolute and built a strong partnership with Rachin Ravindra.

Conway eventually lost his wicket in the 44th over to Ashwin, departing for 76 off 141 balls. Then Washington Sundar began his magic spell, first removing Ravindra (65) and then taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell (18). It just didn't end there as Sundar went on to remove Tom Blundell (3), Glenn Phillips (9), Mitchell Santner (33), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4).

Speaking after the final session on Day 1, Sundar rejoiced in his brilliant spell. "The way it came through, fact that I wasn't part of the first Test and I was called for this particular Test and given the opportunity to play in the XI, I was really grateful to the coach and captain. Unbelievable feeling. [What changed after the first session] I wanted to be very accurate no matter what situation I was bowling or which batsman I was coming coming across. It was God's plan, just came through really well. I just focused to hit the particular areas, changed my pace here and there, just really grateful," he said.

Speaking on the pitch and his favourite wicket, he added, "We genuinely felt it will start spinning from day one. It did spin in the first session but don't think it did a lot in the second. The pitch settled down from the third session, but eventually it did spin. [Fav wicket] Unfair for me to choose one. Certainly Rachin Ravindra because he was batting well. Daryl Mitchell's wicket as well was game changer."