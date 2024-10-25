India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Jaiswal and Gill look to go big, IND to resume on 16/1
- 1 Mins ago A good start for New Zealand with the ball
- 7 Mins ago New Zealand's playing XI - a reminder
- 21 Mins ago India's playing XI - a reminder
- 1 Hr 30 Mins ago Hello and good morning everyone!
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: IND trail by 243 runs, and will be looking to wrestle control from NZ in the first session, on Day 2.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Aiming to gain control, India will resume batting from 16/1 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, in Pune on Friday. After 11 overs of their first innings in the final session, Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) and Shubman Gill (10*) remained unbeaten and will resume batting wiht the hosts trailing by 243 runs. Rohit Sharma was the wicket lost as the India captain fell to Tim Southee, departing for a nine-ball duck....Read More
The New Zealand first innings saw plenty of action, and it was a see-saw battle. R Ashwin struck twice early to remove Tom Latham (15) and Will Young (18). But Latham's opening partner Devon Conway remained resolute and built a strong partnership with Rachin Ravindra.
Conway eventually lost his wicket in the 44th over to Ashwin, departing for 76 off 141 balls. Then Washington Sundar began his magic spell, first removing Ravindra (65) and then taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell (18). It just didn't end there as Sundar went on to remove Tom Blundell (3), Glenn Phillips (9), Mitchell Santner (33), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4).
Speaking after the final session on Day 1, Sundar rejoiced in his brilliant spell. "The way it came through, fact that I wasn't part of the first Test and I was called for this particular Test and given the opportunity to play in the XI, I was really grateful to the coach and captain. Unbelievable feeling. [What changed after the first session] I wanted to be very accurate no matter what situation I was bowling or which batsman I was coming coming across. It was God's plan, just came through really well. I just focused to hit the particular areas, changed my pace here and there, just really grateful," he said.
Speaking on the pitch and his favourite wicket, he added, "We genuinely felt it will start spinning from day one. It did spin in the first session but don't think it did a lot in the second. The pitch settled down from the third session, but eventually it did spin. [Fav wicket] Unfair for me to choose one. Certainly Rachin Ravindra because he was batting well. Daryl Mitchell's wicket as well was game changer."
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington Sundar's star turn
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: There were questions over whether it was the right call to include Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav. The former is a far better batter but questions were over whether he is better as a wicket-taking option, he only had six wickets in his four Tests before this with an average close to 45. Well, he went ahead and took more wickets yesterday than in his entire Test career, returning utterly astonishing figures of 7/59. His carnage started towards the end of the second session and it continued in the third. Ashwin took the first three Kiwi wickets, Sundar accounted for the rest.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: A good start for New Zealand with the ball
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India's captain Rohit Sharma fell for a nine-ball duck after coming across just the most unplayable delivery from Tim Southee. It was the second consecutive time that Rohit fell to Southee in the first innings of a Test match. India then prioritised ensuring no other wickets fell which meant that they scored just 16 runs in 11 overs at a run rate of 1.45. New Zealand were clearly in control at Stumps and this is what India would be striving to gain back early on Day 2.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand's playing XI - a reminder
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India's playing XI - a reminder
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and good morning everyone!
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand. The hosts will resume batting from 16/1 and trail by 243 runs. All eyes on jaiswal and Gill, who will be seeking to build a partnership!