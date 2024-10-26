India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Blundell nears half-century, IND eye comeback; NZ lead by 301 runs
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: NZ lead by 301 runs and Tom Blundell will look to get a half-century against IND.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand will resume batting with a lead of 301 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match against India, in Pune on Saturday. Opener and captain Tom Latham was in sizzling form, as he handed his side a strong start. Latham eventually lost his wicket to Washington Sundar, registering 86 off 133 balls, packed with 10 fours. Sundar took four wickets on Day 2, taking his match tally to 11 dismissals. Other than Latham, Sundar also removed Devon Conway (17), Rachin Ravindra (9), Daryl Mitchell (18). Tom Blundell (30*) and Glenn Phillips (9*) remained unbeaten as New Zealand posted 198/5 at Stumps in their second innings....Read More
Earlier, India were bowled out for 156, in response to New Zealand's first innings total of 259. Mitchell Santner took a seven-wicket haul for the visitors, accounting for the dismissals of Shubman Gill (30), Virat Kohli (1), Sarfaraz Khan (11), Ravindra Jadeja (38), R Ashwin (4), Akash Deep (6) and Jasprit Bumrah (0). Meanwhile, Jadeja top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 38 runs off 46 balls.
In their first innings, New Zealand posted 259, courtesy of half-centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Conway slammed 76 runs off 141 balls, consisting of 11 fours. Meanwhile, Ravindra hammered 65 off 105 deliveries, including five fours and a six. For India's bowling department, Sundar took a seven-wicket haul.
Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, Santner said, "It’s a great feeling to put ourselves in a position of winning a Test match here. It doesn’t look easy and we knew partnerships were key, glad we could perform well today. We spoke about trying to find the right speed on this wicket, as the day went along the slower ones started to spin and it was about trying to put it in the right areas. (On bowling wide of the crease) Just tried to change the angles, induce the play and miss and vary it out. I watched Washi go wide of the crease earlier, tried to do the same. (On performing well in India) I guess the pitches spin, which is nice. We don’t get that back home. The pitches here provide some good assistance for the spinners. I think the pitch is doing a little bit, it is not easy but we spoke about trying to fire shots and not sit there trying to scratch it out. On the flip side, I think when we bowl in the second innings, India will also try to place some shots. We just need to be accurate."
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand, who have never won a Test series in India and lead the three-match series 1-0, were 198-5 at stumps in their second knock, a lead of 301, after skipper Tom Latham hit 86. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, on 30, and Glenn Phillips, on nine, were batting at the close of play.
Tom Latham scored 86 off 133 balls, including 10 boundaries, anchoring New Zealand while it was reduced to 89-3. Sundar trapped Devon Conway for 17, bowled Rachin Ravindra for 9, and dismissed Daryl Mitchell on 18 for his 10-wicket match haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin got Will Young lbw on 23. Latham and Tom Blundell rebuilt the innings with a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket that put New Zealand back in a commanding position.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: India haven't lost a home Test series since 2012 to England. But their incredible run of 18 successive home series wins was under threat from the Black Caps. Their win in Bengaluru last weekend was their first in India in 36 years. They have never won a series in India but now on the verge of scripting history.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: India desperately need their spinners to spin their web early on Day 3 to restrict New Zealand's lead under 400 to give their batters a slim chance to bounce back and level the series. With five wickets remaining, New Zealand currently hold all the aces in the match.
Spinners continue to cause trouble for Virat Kohli at home; his averages have dropped below 30 with 20 dismissals since 2021. The Indian batting maestro has failed miserably against spinners in recent times, which wasn't the case before 2021. It's high time he needs to find a solution before it's too late.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: The Indian batters' performance in this series has come under scrutiny after their poor show in the first innings of the first Test. The star-studded line-up was exposed in swinging conditions in Bengaluru, while here in Pune, they failed to put up a fight against spinners and were bundled out for 156.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Team India is in a very tricky position in this Test match as New Zealand have taken complete control in Pune with 301-run lead and they are still going strong to stretch it. With Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips in middle, New Zealand will look to extend it past 400.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match, as New Zealand lead by 301 runs. India will look to stage a fightback here! Stay tuned folks!