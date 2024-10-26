India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Blundell nears half-century, IND eye comeback; NZ lead by 301 runs

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand will resume batting with a lead of 301 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match against India, in Pune on Saturday. Opener and captain Tom Latham was in sizzling form, as he handed his side a strong start. Latham eventually lost his wicket to Washington Sundar, registering 86 off 133 balls, packed with 10 fours. Sundar took four wickets on Day 2, taking his match tally to 11 dismissals. Other than Latham, Sundar also removed Devon Conway (17), Rachin Ravindra (9), Daryl Mitchell (18). Tom Blundell (30*) and Glenn Phillips (9*) remained unbeaten as New Zealand posted 198/5 at Stumps in their second innings....Read More

Earlier, India were bowled out for 156, in response to New Zealand's first innings total of 259. Mitchell Santner took a seven-wicket haul for the visitors, accounting for the dismissals of Shubman Gill (30), Virat Kohli (1), Sarfaraz Khan (11), Ravindra Jadeja (38), R Ashwin (4), Akash Deep (6) and Jasprit Bumrah (0). Meanwhile, Jadeja top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 38 runs off 46 balls.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 259, courtesy of half-centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Conway slammed 76 runs off 141 balls, consisting of 11 fours. Meanwhile, Ravindra hammered 65 off 105 deliveries, including five fours and a six. For India's bowling department, Sundar took a seven-wicket haul.

Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, Santner said, "It’s a great feeling to put ourselves in a position of winning a Test match here. It doesn’t look easy and we knew partnerships were key, glad we could perform well today. We spoke about trying to find the right speed on this wicket, as the day went along the slower ones started to spin and it was about trying to put it in the right areas. (On bowling wide of the crease) Just tried to change the angles, induce the play and miss and vary it out. I watched Washi go wide of the crease earlier, tried to do the same. (On performing well in India) I guess the pitches spin, which is nice. We don’t get that back home. The pitches here provide some good assistance for the spinners. I think the pitch is doing a little bit, it is not easy but we spoke about trying to fire shots and not sit there trying to scratch it out. On the flip side, I think when we bowl in the second innings, India will also try to place some shots. We just need to be accurate."